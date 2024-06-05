HERNDON, Va., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASA releases 2024-2025 election results. Those elected will officially take office on July 1, 2024.

International Officers

International President – G. Adrian Gonzalez, Jr., ASA

International Vice President – William Engel, FASA

International Secretary/Treasurer – Carol Akers Klug, ASA

GJ Discipline Governor – four (4) year term / one (1) open seat

Warren H. Morss, ASA, MGA®

Region Governor 4 /International– four (4) year term / one (1) open seat

Susana Furquim Xavier Couto, ASA

ARM Chair – two (2) year term / one (1) open seat

Terri Lastovka, ASA

ARM Vice Chair – two (2) year term / one (1) open seat

Melanie Modica, ASA

ARM Secretary/Treasurer – two (2) year term / one (1) open seat

Richard Conti, ASA, ARM

BV Discipline Committee Members-At-Large – three (3) year term / five (5) open seats

Liza D. Bowersox, ASA

Dan Daitchman, ASA

Todd S. Larson, ASA

Katherine Morris, ASA

Rebecca S. Nelson, ASA

GJ Discipline Committee Members-At-Large – three (3) year term / two (2) open seats

Monica L. Caldwell, ASA, MGA®

Mark T. Cartwright, ASA, ARM, MGA®

MTS Discipline Committee Member-at-Large – three (3) year term / ten (10) open seat

Dennis Bolton II, ASA

Mark Chaplin, ASA

Alberto Falduto, ASA

Clarence James Harden, ASA

Todd Hinz, ASA

Joseph Richard Joyce, ASA

Shane Miller, ASA

Michael A. Salvadore, Jr., ASA

Fernando Sosa, ASA

Jason Zilberbrand, ASA

PP Discipline Committee Members-At-Large – three (3) year term / three (3) open seats

Louise Allrich, ASA

Donald Osborne, ASA

Darcy Tell, ASA

RP Discipline Committee Members-At-Large – three (3) year term / six (6) open seats

Louis Bonato, ASA, IFA

Ronnie Flowers, ASA, IFA

Glen Dale Floyd, Jr., ASA, IFA

Robert J. Luciani, ASA, IFA

Lisa M. Meinczinger, ASA

William P. Wilson, III, FASA

ABOUT ASA

ASA is a world renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.

