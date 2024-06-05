Jun 05, 2024, 08:51 ET
HERNDON, Va., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASA releases 2024-2025 election results. Those elected will officially take office on July 1, 2024.
International Officers
International President – G. Adrian Gonzalez, Jr., ASA
International Vice President – William Engel, FASA
International Secretary/Treasurer – Carol Akers Klug, ASA
GJ Discipline Governor – four (4) year term / one (1) open seat
Warren H. Morss, ASA, MGA®
Region Governor 4 /International– four (4) year term / one (1) open seat
Susana Furquim Xavier Couto, ASA
ARM Chair – two (2) year term / one (1) open seat
Terri Lastovka, ASA
ARM Vice Chair – two (2) year term / one (1) open seat
Melanie Modica, ASA
ARM Secretary/Treasurer – two (2) year term / one (1) open seat
Richard Conti, ASA, ARM
BV Discipline Committee Members-At-Large – three (3) year term / five (5) open seats
Liza D. Bowersox, ASA
Dan Daitchman, ASA
Todd S. Larson, ASA
Katherine Morris, ASA
Rebecca S. Nelson, ASA
GJ Discipline Committee Members-At-Large – three (3) year term / two (2) open seats
Monica L. Caldwell, ASA, MGA®
Mark T. Cartwright, ASA, ARM, MGA®
MTS Discipline Committee Member-at-Large – three (3) year term / ten (10) open seat
Dennis Bolton II, ASA
Mark Chaplin, ASA
Alberto Falduto, ASA
Clarence James Harden, ASA
Todd Hinz, ASA
Joseph Richard Joyce, ASA
Shane Miller, ASA
Michael A. Salvadore, Jr., ASA
Fernando Sosa, ASA
Jason Zilberbrand, ASA
PP Discipline Committee Members-At-Large – three (3) year term / three (3) open seats
Louise Allrich, ASA
Donald Osborne, ASA
Darcy Tell, ASA
RP Discipline Committee Members-At-Large – three (3) year term / six (6) open seats
Louis Bonato, ASA, IFA
Ronnie Flowers, ASA, IFA
Glen Dale Floyd, Jr., ASA, IFA
Robert J. Luciani, ASA, IFA
Lisa M. Meinczinger, ASA
William P. Wilson, III, FASA
