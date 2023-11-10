ASA to Fulfill Market Demand for Well-Trained and Accredited Gems and Jewelry Appraisers

News provided by

ASA

10 Nov, 2023, 08:39 ET

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASA is pleased to announce its upcoming gems and jewelry appraisal courses, designed for jewelers, gemologists, and allied professionals looking to expand their knowledge or enter the appraisal profession.

In an industry where trust and precision are of utmost importance, the necessity of proper training and accreditation cannot be overstated. These qualifications are instrumental in upholding the integrity of appraisal services and ensuring the trust of clients in the competitive jewelry market. The accurate valuation of jewelry and gemstones demands a deep understanding of their intrinsic qualities, market dynamics, and the ever-evolving realm of gemology. Trained and accredited jewelers possess the expertise required to deliver dependable and impartial assessments, thereby guaranteeing customers receive fair and accurate appraisals for insurance, resale, or estate purposes.

Johnnie White, CEO/EVP of ASA, elaborated on this, stating, "This not only benefits the clients but also elevates the jeweler's reputation and professional standing within the industry, particularly when these courses are provided by esteemed organizations like ASA, adding an additional layer of credibility and trustworthiness to the jeweler's services."

Upcoming Course Offerings Include:

GJ103 Fundamentals of Jewelry Appraisal
This course serves as an introduction to essential concepts and the foundational knowledge necessary for crafting appraisal reports.

GJ201 Foundation I: Core Principles of Appraising Gems and Jewelry
This course delves deep into the fundamental principles and theories of valuation, providing appraisers with the requisite knowledge base to competently assess gems and jewelry.

GJ202 Foundation II: Appraising Gems & Jewelry for Insurance Scheduling
This course equips appraisers with an in-depth understanding of the essential principles and processes needed to create appraisal reports tailored for insurance scheduling.

GJ203 Appraising Gems & Jewelry for Advanced Assignments: Development and Report Writing
This course provides students with the knowledge and confidence required to tackle challenging assignments such as estate tax appraisals, equitable distribution assessments, or insurance loss claims.

Educational grants and free student membership are available to eligible students.

For additional information e-mail [email protected] or call (800) 272-8258.

ABOUT ASA
ASA is a world-renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.

Press Contact:
Todd Paradis
368398@email4pr.com
(703) 733-2124

SOURCE ASA

Also from this source

ASA Announces 2023 Award Winners

ASA Announces 2023 Award Winners

The 2023 ASA Award winners were announced on Monday, October 2 at the International Awards Luncheon held at the 2023 ASA International Valuation...
Oakland California Machinery & Technical Specialties Appraiser Elected International President for Leading Global Valuation Professional Organization

Oakland California Machinery & Technical Specialties Appraiser Elected International President for Leading Global Valuation Professional Organization

Garrett Schwartz, ASA, began his one-year term as International President for ASA, on July 1, 2023. Schwartz is an Accredited Senior Appraiser in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Jewelry

Image1

Retail

Image1

New Products & Services

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.