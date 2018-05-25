ASA to Join iiBV as VPO Member

RESTON, Va., May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Governors of the American Society of Appraisers (ASA) has voted to join the International Institute of Business Valuers (iiBV) as a valuation professional organization (VPO) member. ASA, one of two founding members of the iiBV at its inception, and a principal source of its original educational course content, seeks to leverage the strides iiBV has made in international education development and looks forward to mutual collaboration for the benefit of valuation professionals around the globe.

"As ASA moves to enhance and accelerate world-wide membership, we compliment our iiBV colleagues for the strength of global education that they have achieved, doing an admirable job of writing universal content so that it is internationally relevant in countries outside of the U.S.," says ASA International President Sharon A. Desfor, ASA.

Joining iiBV as a VPO affords ASA, the world's longest-standing multidiscipline appraisal organization, the opportunity to broadly serve the profession with a precision-focus toward world-wide membership and credentialing development. At the same time, multiple universal benefits are anticipated by bringing the lauded ASA brand and top-grade U.S. domestic valuation education to work in lock-step with iiBV in its strategic mission to promote best-in-class international business valuation education.

"The iiBV is delighted to be once again collaborating with the ASA in pursuit of high quality BV education to elevate the reputation and credibility of business valuers globally with users of valuation reports and government regulators. Their experience and leadership bring a wealth of knowledge to the iiBV and we are looking to ASA's support in the iiBV's pursuit of high quality BV education," says iiBV Board of Directors Chair Edwina Tam.

American Society of Appraisers

The American Society of Appraisers is a world renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is devoted to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education and designation criteria. For more information about the American Society of Appraisers, the ASA designation program for appraisers or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call +1 703-478-2228.

