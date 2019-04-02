ASA to Offer Fine Arts Appraising Course in Boston, June 1-2, 2019

BOSTON, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society of Appraisers (ASA) is hosting a Fine Arts Connoisseurship class: Appraising Fine Arts Overview at the Massachusetts College of Art and Design "MassArt" in Boston on June 1-2, 2019.

Appraising Fine Arts Overview is intended for anyone who is interested in how art is examined, researched and evaluated by appraisers.

"I designed the class to cover a range of topics to interest a broad audience – from the professional to the merely curious," said course instructor Lela Hersh, ASA, of Museum of Fine Arts Consulting, LLC, an Accredited Senior Appraiser and the current Personal Property International Chair.

Appraising Fine Arts Overview explores how professional personal property appraisers approach their work when forming an opinion of an object's value. Appraising a work of art demands a wide spectrum of knowledge and experience in a fascinating combination of areas – attributions, history of ownership, forgery detection, tax law and market influences.

Arrive early on May 30 - 31 to take the optional 15-Hour USPAP for Personal Property. Stay an extra night and take the Fine Arts specialty exam on June 3 to fulfill accreditation requirements.

Course attendees may:

Take the class without an exam and still receive 17 credit hours

Take the class and the Fine Arts course exam and receive 18 credit hours

Take the Fine Arts specialty exam for ASA advancement and accreditation – accreditation attendees who select this option must have passed all four Personal Property POV courses (or submitted an approved equivalency) and currently be in the process of applying for their Fine Arts accreditation

Take both the Fine Arts course exam and the Fine Arts specialty exam

Find out more on how to become an ASA Accredited Personal Property Appraiser by clicking here.

For more information, please visit: http://www.appraisers.org/Education/View-Class?ClassID=4075

