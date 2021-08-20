ASA with Support from Sponsor JSSI Advisory Services to Host Warbirds Educational Program

RESTON, Va., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ASA, with the support of our sponsor JSSI Advisory Services, will host a unique continuing education program for aircraft appraisers, lenders, insurers and maintenance professionals.

Warbirds – An Educational Program will take place Tuesday, November 9, from 5:30pm through Wednesday, November 10, 7:00pm at the Tri-State Warbird Museum in Batavia, Ohio.

This program is tailored to the needs of professionals who specialize in or have a passion for vintage military aircraft inspection and the appraisal process. The program will cover topics such as off book aircraft appraisals, on-site log book reviews and visual inspections, and the Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice (USPAP) and regulatory updates. It will also spotlight current warbird resale market and the Spirit of Flight Center Initiative. Networking cocktail hours, meals, docent guided museum tours and special guest presentations will also be provided. The program will take place at the amazing, 22,000 square foot TriState Warbird Museum facility complete with historic aircraft exhibits, a reference library, and professional restoration shop, conveniently located in the birthplace of aviation. Attendees will earn up to 10.5 hours of ASA continuing education credits.

"JSSI is pleased to support ASA in the hosting of this special training opportunity during aviation history month," said Louis C. Seno, Jr., ASA, Chairman Emeritus and Special Advisor, Jet Support Services, Inc. (JSSI). "Having the opportunity to assist in the exploration and learning of such a critical era is priceless and consistent with our long-term commitment to the industry and appraisal community."

"ASA CEO, Johnnie White, echoed the sentiment by saying, "This unique offering demonstrates ASA's ongoing efforts to grow the Society's Aircraft Valuation Program and support the members, allied professionals, affiliated companies, and the consumers who hire them within this specialty."

Registration and complete event details are available online at https://www.appraisers.org/Education/events/warbirds or by calling (800) 272-8258. Questions about the event may be directed to ASA by e-mail at [email protected].

For more information about ASA's Aircraft Valuation Program, please visit www.appraisers.org/aircraft.

Registration for upcoming virtual classes is open for: ME201-ACS - Introduction to Machinery and Equipment Valuation (Aviation Specific), October 4-7 at https://bit.ly/3iB3loD; and ME202-ACS - Machinery and Equipment Valuation Methodology (Aviation Specific), December 7-10 at https://bit.ly/3yGybBQ.

ABOUT ASA

ASA is a world renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.

ABOUT JSSI ADVISORY SERVICES

JSSI Advisory Services utilizes the technical expertise and global network of Jet Support Services, Inc., (JSSI), to deliver desktop appraisals by ASA-accredited appraisers, asset inspections, technical advice and maintenance event management. Trusted aviation advisors draw on decades of technical knowledge, experience and real-world data to consult clients. For more information, visit www.jetsupport.com/advisory-services.

