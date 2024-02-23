Åsa Zimmerman Appointed as New CEO at Plint

Per Nauclér, Co-Founder, Johan Gladh, Head of Technical Operations, and Åsa Zimmerman, CEO at Plint.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plint is pleased to announce the appointment of Åsa Zimmerman as its new CEO, effective April 1st 2024. With a wealth of experience and a profound understanding of Plint's values and culture, Åsa has been an integral part of the company since its inception in the early 2000s. Having served in various key roles, including Head of Production and Chief Operating Officer, Åsa's journey at Plint exemplifies her dedication and significant contributions to the company's growth and success.

The decision to appoint Åsa as CEO underscores Plint's commitment to nurturing internal talent and preserving company culture. The Board of Directors at Plint recognises Åsa's extensive industry knowledge and leadership qualities as invaluable assets that will propel Plint forward in the ever-evolving market landscape.

Commenting on her new role at Plint, Åsa expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to uphold Plint's core values of creativity, quality, and unwavering commitment to its clients:

"I am thrilled and deeply honoured to lead Plint into our next phase of growth and innovation. Our focus will remain on aligning our teams globally, and refining our strategies to continue delivering the unique value that we offer to our wonderful clients, partners, and stakeholders worldwide."

As Åsa assumes the role of CEO, Örjan Serner, who has served as Acting CEO since September 2023, will continue to support Plint during this transition period, ensuring continuity and a seamless transition of leadership. As member of the board since 2017, Serner will remain active and engaged in Plint, primarily supporting sales and business development.

About Plint

Founded in 2002 by a group of passionate linguists, Plint has seen the media localisation industry change from the inside and embraced the change with a determination to challenge the status quo. This drive has transformed the company from a Nordic language service provider to a global player, with offices and studio facilities across Europe and in LA. Today, Plint offers tailor-made localisation services including subtitling, dubbing, media, and accessibility services in over 100 languages for any type of content distribution platform. Its expertise and unwavering commitment to creativity, quality and customer support has earned Plint the trust of some of the world's most renowned entertainment studios, streaming platforms, and content creators. 

www.plint.com

