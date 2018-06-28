ASAE Announces Siri Lindley as Closing Keynote for 2018 ASAE Annual Meeting & Exposition

Lindley will offer inspiring lessons on how to cultivate the mindset of a champion and give advice on how leaders can unlock the potential in the people they lead. She will provide insights on how to focus on one's strengths rather than on one's weaknesses. Lindley will share a compelling story about her journey of personal growth, self-belief, and self-discovery.

"We are excited to have Siri Lindley. She will share experiences on how to leverage peoples' potential within the organization, and how being inclusive brings positive results," said ASAE President & CEO John H. Graham IV, FASAE, CAE. "She will inspire us and demonstrate how changing one's focus leads to long-term success and accomplishing your goals."

Lindley is the author of Surfacing: From the Depths of Self-Doubt to Winning Big and Living Fearlessly, and she has been inducted into both the Brown University Hall of Fame and USA Triathlon Hall of Fame.

Along with Lindley and opening keynoter Yancey Strickler, ASAE will have several Game Changers speakers this year including: Tina Tchen of Times Up Legal Defense Fund, Seth Mattison of Luminate Labs, Rich Karlgaard of Forbes, and Gabby Riviera of Marvel Comics.

ASAE has five career and knowledge pathways: Global Operations is hosted by Global Partners at Dubai Association Centre and Korea Tourism Organization; Healthcare Associations is hosted by Canada Business Events; CEO and ED Executive Education is hosted by Naylor; Senior Executives Aspiring to CEO is hosted by Choose Chicago; and the Young Professionals as Future Leaders is hosted by Visit Columbus.

"These pathways were developed with and for our members to support personal educational goals at key steps on the career ladder as well as to help learners at the conference engage in an in-depth professional development plan to move their careers forward," says Rhonda Payne, CAE, chief learning officer.

Early bird registration deadline is July 18. To see all the education offerings for this year's conference, visit the ASAE Annual Meeting website.

