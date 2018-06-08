ASAE, DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C Offering Investment Services for Associations

"ASAE members need investment advisory services that are designed to meet their unique investment needs," said ASAE Business Services, Inc. President Betsy Piper/Bach. "Association staff and leadership have fiduciary duties when it comes to managing members' funds, and we're excited about this new program. The program provides both turnkey and customized investment solutions for association reserves, endowment, and foundation assets."

Through the ASAE Endowment, Foundation & Investment Reserves Program, DiMeo Schneider will offer an investment solution addressing these needs of associations. In the program, organizations will have access to a series of diversified, low-cost portfolios across an array of return and risk profiles, which will be assembled and managed via a manager research process. The program also encompasses fiduciary best practices, which include the development of written investment policy statements, ongoing performance reporting, and access to thought leadership and educational programs for staff and volunteer leadership.

"The ASAE Endowment, Foundation and Investment Reserves Program is another way that ASAE is delivering on its commitment to engage with and support associations as well as the employees," Piper/Bach added.

DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C., is recognized as a top-40 worldwide investment consulting firm by Pensions & Investments based on assets under advisement in each of the past eight years. It has over $78 billion in assets under advisement as of December 31, 2017, and it currently advises more than 100 associations and nonprofit organizations throughout the country. The firm has offices in Chicago, Austin, and Washington, DC.

To learn more about the ASAE Endowment, Foundation & Investment Reserves Program, visit absisolutions.com/efr.html

About DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C.

Founded in 1995, DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. is dedicated to investment consulting. The firm's core mission is to provide strategic, client-centric investment consulting services to retirement plans, nonprofit organizations and private clients. Investment consulting is our business. As a nationwide firm, our main goal is to provide unbiased advice that addresses clients' unique concerns, obligations and goals.

About ASAE

ASAE is a membership organization of more than 40,000 association executives and industry partners representing 7,200 organizations. Its members manage leading trade associations, individual membership societies and voluntary organizations across the United States and in nearly 50 countries around the world. With support of the ASAE Foundation, a separate nonprofit entity, ASAE is the premier source of learning, knowledge and future-oriented research for the association and nonprofit profession, and provides resources, education, ideas and advocacy to enhance the power and performance of the association and nonprofit community. For more information about ASAE, visit asaecenter.org.

