ASAE Foundation Releases ForesightWorks Research for Association Community

Each driver of change is summarized in a four-page action brief that captures forecasts and alternative futures, examines the strategic implications, and offers ideas for steps associations can take to think about and respond to the anticipated change. Existing briefs will be revised and briefs reflecting new drivers of change will be added on a regular cycle.

The ASAE ForesightWorks program also provides access to supporting tools and information, including a user's guide, in order to help association professionals have important conversations with their board, staff, volunteers, and other stakeholders.

"ASAE ForesightWorks research is a great tool for our community to assess how these drivers will impact their association. They can channel insights from the change analysis into innovation and business development. We are going to continually scan, identify, and analyze the drivers of change and share new findings on an annual basis," said ASAE EVP, President, ASAE Foundation Susan Robertson, CAE.

The drivers of change are organized around six major topical areas:

Content, Learning, and Knowledge

Data and Technology

Demographics and Membership

Economic Conditions

Society and Politics

Workforce and Workplace

ASAE ForesightWorks action briefs and resources are available online. The full collection of 41 driver briefs is available for $89.95 (member) and $116.95 (nonmember). Each topical area action set is $19.99 (member) and $24.99 (nonmember).

ASAE ForesightWorks User's Guide gives users more structure to use the action briefs with a group, staff, or board team. It's included when you buy the full collection of drivers, or it can be purchased separately with one of the six action sets.

About ASAE and the ASAE Foundation

ASAE is a membership organization of more than 40,000 association executives and industry partners representing 7,200 organizations. Its members manage leading trade associations, individual membership societies and voluntary organizations across the United States and in nearly 50 countries around the world. With support of the ASAE Foundation, a separate nonprofit entity, ASAE is the premier source of learning, knowledge and future-oriented research for the association and nonprofit profession, and provides resources, education, ideas and advocacy to enhance the power and performance of the association and nonprofit community. For more information about ASAE, visit http://www.asaefoundation.org/.

