ASAE's Marketing, Membership, Communications Conference Emphasized Importance of Relationships, Leadership Brand Success

"The keynotes encouraged attendees to create stronger bridges with our members and emphasized the key traits of being a successful leader. They also reminded us how important it is to innovate internally and share when you fail. It provides member value, enhances your brand value, and makes you a stronger organization," said ASAE President and CEO John H. Graham, IV, FASAE, CAE.

For the Opening Keynote, Jamie Turner, author, CEO, and network TV news commentator, provided insight on how to attract members to your association. He asked attendees to tap into their members subconscious, so you can understand their behaviors. He encouraged attendees to engage differently by embracing nonlinear marketing techniques that include: asking members for their opinion, getting members to generate content, and utilizing your brand influencers.

The closing keynoters, basketball legend Byron Scott and lifelong business executive Charlie Norris, talked about the key traits for being a successful leader. They emphasized the importance of learning how people work, so you can bring out the best in your team. As leaders, they encouraged attendees to take risks and celebrate failure, so you can make your organization stronger.

Before MMCC started, ASAE offered two Executive Leadership Workshops (ELW) and a Woman Executives Forum (WEF) on Monday, May 21. The ELWs provided attendees with insights on how to think like a journalist, so they could tell powerful stories, and the other session centered on how important it is to coordinate design, innovation, and marketing to give organizations a competitive advantage. The WEF explored the importance of developing a strong personal brand.

On May 23, ASAE announced the 2018 Gold Circle for Overall Excellence winner — U.S. Travel Association for their campaign "Growing Travel with Project: Time Off by Encouraging Americans to Plan for Vacation." Here's a full list of the 2018 Gold Circle Award winners, which is sponsored by HighRoad Solution.

