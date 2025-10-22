Asahi Intecc USA Enters GI Market with Launch of Tornus ES and Fielder 18

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Asahi Intecc USA, a global leader in medical device technologies, proudly announces its official entry into the gastrointestinal (GI) market in the United States. Marking this strategic milestone, Asahi introduces two innovative endoscopic tools: Tornus ES (Endoscopic Dilator) and Fielder 18 (Endoscopic Guidewire). These devices represent the company's first step into the GI field, bringing its proven track record in cardiovascular and neurovascular interventions to support gastroenterologists handling complex endoscopic procedures.

With decades of experience in guidewire and catheter engineering, Asahi Intecc is uniquely positioned to provide GI specialists with tools that offer greater precision, performance, and reliability. The launch of Tornus ES and Fielder 18 addresses longstanding challenges in pancreaticobiliary procedures such as EUS and ERCP, empowering clinicians with enhanced control and clinical confidence.

Tornus ES: Endoscopic Dilator for Stricture Dilation

The Tornus ES is a rotary-operated endoscopic dilator specifically designed for stricture dilation in the pancreaticobiliary system and for the dilation of openings via the transgastric or transduodenal wall. Intended for adult use, it is a vital tool for physicians performing complex endoscopic procedures, including EUS and ERCP.

The device features a dual-coil design made of stainless steel and polymeric materials, ensuring optimal flexibility and durability. A tapered metal tip is available in two guidewire diameters: 0.018" and 0.025". Once the target site is reached, the physician rotates the grip—functioning like a screw—to dilate the site effectively. A hydrophilic coating ensures smooth advancement through the anatomy, enhancing overall procedural performance.

Fielder 18: Endoscopic Guidewire for Selective Cannulation

The Fielder 18 is an advanced guidewire engineered for selective cannulation of the biliary ducts, including the common bile duct, pancreatic duct, cystic duct, and the right and left hepatic ducts. It supports the precise placement of diagnostic and therapeutic devices during endoscopic procedures, ensuring both accuracy and safety.

Why Choose Tornus ES and Fielder 18?

Both devices are engineered to meet the needs of today's gastrointestinal specialists, offering a unique combination of reliability, precision, and clinical value. The Tornus ES provides effective dilation of strictures and access points in the pancreaticobiliary system, while the Fielder 18 ensures controlled cannulation for efficient device placement. Together, they support enhanced procedural outcomes and empower healthcare providers to deliver exceptional care.

"We are excited to expand our portfolio of gastrointestinal products with the introduction of Tornus ES and Fielder 18," said Shaun Mazur, GI National Sales Manager at Asahi Intecc USA. "These products are crafted to address the increasing demands of clinicians handling complex endoscopic procedures, and we're confident they will enhance both patient outcomes and procedural efficiency."

About Asahi Intecc USA

Asahi Intecc USA is a leading medical device company dedicated to delivering innovative, high-quality solutions that advance patient care across a wide range of medical specialties. With a strong global presence and decades of expertise in precision wire and catheter technologies, Asahi Intecc has become a trusted partner in cardiovascular, peripheral vascular, and neurovascular interventions.

Building on this foundation, Asahi Intecc is now entering the U.S. endoscopy market with the same commitment to precision, reliability, and safety that defines our brand. Our proprietary technologies—refined through years of clinical collaboration and engineering excellence—are designed to empower physicians with greater control and confidence in even the most complex procedures. By applying our proven capabilities to the evolving needs of endoscopic care, Asahi Intecc aims to elevate procedural performance and improve outcomes for patients across the United States.

For more information about the Tornus ES and Fielder 18, or to schedule a product demonstration, please contact your Asahi Intecc USA representative. The official debut of these groundbreaking devices will take place at the ACG 2025 Annual Scientific Meeting in Phoenix, Arizona, where attendees can experience live hands-on demonstrations and meet the Asahi team at Booth #1701. Join us to see how Asahi Intecc is redefining what's possible in endoscopic innovation.

SOURCE Asahi Intecc USA Inc.