Asahi Kasei & Archimedes Team Up to Revolutionize Hand Sanitization via HALO™

HALO is a device that emits germicidal light capable of deactivating human pathogens such as viruses and bacteria, and can be an effective substitute for handwashing with soap or hand sanitizers to remove harmful germs. Moving your hands in and out of the HALO loop for just 5 seconds will sterilize 99% of the pathogens on the skin's surface without wasting water or chemicals. It can also disinfect small handheld objects like pens, phones, or utensils so our hands can stay clean longer. It is a sustainable, reusable innovation that is practical to use anywhere.

Peter Forhan, CTO and Co-Founder at Archimedes sees a true partner in Crystal IS. "I knew within minutes of speaking with the Crystal IS team that they could elevate Archimedes to exciting new limits. They bring deep expertise in LED production and, most important, they share our vision for a near future in which light is a primary cleaning solution. This investment and engineering assist brings us the capital and network needed to make UVC technology a staple in our everyday lives."

Asahi Kasei's Contribution

Beyond investment, Asahi Kasei will work together closely with Archimedes to improve HALO's product design and provide new options for its disinfecting light source. Asahi Kasei's UVC LED experts from subsidiary company Crystal IS will help investigate different wavelengths of light that can optimize HALO's efficacy while remaining FDA compliant. As an added benefit, implementing UVC LEDs comes paired with greater performance, streamlined design, and ecological sustainability. HALO is one aspect of Asahi Kasei's goal of easing the transition to a post-COVID world, and the company continues to search for more complements to this mission through its latest round of the UV Accelerator.

Steven Berger, Managing Director at Asahi Kasei America and former CEO of Crystal IS, feels they have found something special with this innovation. "When Archimedes applied to the UV Accelerator with their HALO concept, we immediately saw its great potential to change our lives." Berger continued, "This concept combined with Asahi Kasei's UVC LED technology and expertise will allow HALO to flourish. We expect to see them prevalently in offices, hospitals, and other high-touch traffic public areas by 2022."

About the UV Accelerator

Asahi Kasei, at its sole discretion, will fund successful applicants up to 250k USD per company to support and accelerate product development. Crystal IS will provide engineering expertise for the design and control of the UVC LED light source as necessary. The Accelerator is looking for creative product ideas but particularly encourages ideas on how UVC-based hardware and software can be safely used to help people, be they employees or customers, become comfortable with returning to offices or commercial buildings. The UV Accelerator is an ongoing project that strives to attract new partnerships from countries around the globe to help create a safer world.

www.uvaccelerator.com

About Archimedes

Archimedes, PBC is a Michigan-based public benefit corporation making skin-safe germicidal light the new normal. Their first product release is HALO (Handwashing with Antimicrobial Light Output) which is a breakthrough device that will disinfect over 99% of germs from your hands & phone in seconds, without water, chemicals or waste; just light. Co-Founders Peter Forhan and Dr. Margarita Hernandez started work on HALO in 2019 having recognized the benefits and need for germicidal light in the public health space. Along with HALO, Archimedes is working on several other products combining the benefits of germicidal light and photobiomodulation.

About Asahi Kasei

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber business, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. Asahi Kasei acquired Crystal IS in 2011, which sparked the beginning of their contribution to UVC LED development. With more than 40,000 employees around the world, the company contributes to sustainable society by providing solutions to the world's challenges through its three business sectors of Material, Homes, and Health Care.

