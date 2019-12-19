Asahi Kasei America opens new marketing base in Novi, Michigan

In the Asahi Kasei Group's medium-term management initiative "Cs+ for Tomorrow 2021," mobility is identified as a priority field for provision of value in the Material business sector. In North America, Asahi Kasei manufactures and sells car interior materials, compound resins, and battery separators, and sells electronic components as well as provides technical support to customers in the automotive industry. Many Asahi Kasei products have been adopted by major automobile manufacturers in the region.

In 2017, Asahi Kasei introduced its AKXY™ concept car showcasing 27* of the company's materials and technologies. In May 2019, Asahi Kasei unveiled AKXY™ POD, a vehicle interior mockup to demonstrate the company's concept for the future of passenger comfort, safety, and security inside vehicles. Through exhibitions around the world with AKXY™ and AKXY™ POD, Asahi Kasei has stimulated discussions about future automobiles and related services.

* Has increased to 37.

The major American automobile manufacturers called the "Big Three" have their headquarters in the Detroit area, and there are also many parts manufacturers located around Novi near Detroit. By concentrating the company's automotive marketing functions at the center of the industry, Asahi Kasei will continue to propose innovative products that meet rapidly changing market needs. "This new office will give us both a place to connect and collaborate with our different automotive businesses in North America, OEMs and Tier Ones. This is the next Chapter in our Automotive Growth Plan in North America." said John W. Moyer, Senior Executive Officer of Asahi Kasei Corp. and Chief Strategic Officer of Asahi Kasei America, Inc.

In addition to mobility, there are many other potential growth fields in North America. To accelerate new business creation, Asahi Kasei America will continue to strengthen its marketing function in collaboration with the Marketing & Innovation unit of Asahi Kasei Corp. which was established in April 2019.

Asahi Kasei will continue to actively expand its business in North America by cultivating customer satisfaction and creating new value.

Overview of Asahi Kasei America's Novi Office

Location : Novi, Michigan

Start-up : December 2019

Representative : Iichiro Kitsuda

Corporate profile of Asahi Kasei America, Inc.

Company name : Asahi Kasei America, Inc.

Headquaters : New York City

President : Daichi Arima

Operation : Business support for the Asahi Kasei Group in the US

(support for new businesses, strengthening existing businesses, M&A)

Reginal management

Market research and study in North America

Establishment : December 31, 1971

(started as New York Office of Asahi Kasei Corp. in May 1960)

Shareholder : Asahi Kasei Corp. (100%)

