Asahi Kasei Plastics North America Announces Retirement of Todd Glogovsky, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Welcomes Phani Nagaraj as Successor

FOWLERVILLE, Mich., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asahi Kasei Plastics North America (APNA) is pleased to announce that Todd Glogovsky, President and Chief Operating Officer, will retire after a distinguished career in the plastics industry on April 1, 2024. Todd will continue to provide guidance and support to ensure a smooth transition for the organization until March 31, 2025.

Phani Nagaraj (left) and Todd Glogovsky (right) in front of Asahi Kasei Plastics North America in Fowlerville, Michigan.

Phani Nagaraj, Vice President of Commercial Sales, will succeed Todd Glogovsky as President. Phani's extensive background in P&L management, product management, marketing, technology, and sales at LANXESS and Dyantect Manufacturing Inc., as well as his successful tenure as Vice President at Asahi Kasei Asaclean Americas, uniquely positions him to lead APNA into a new chapter.

"Phani Nagaraj's leadership with the Asaclean group has been marked by a strong track record of year-over-year profitability," states Glogovsky. "His strategic vision and dedication have consistently driven growth and innovation within the organization, which paved his career path."

Phani Nagaraj shared his vision for the role, emphasizing his commitment to consolidating engineering plastics, 3D printing filaments, and purging compounds under one roof. This diversified portfolio comes after the merger between Asahi Kasei Plastics North America and Asahi Kasei Asaclean Americas in April of 2023 and the announcement of selling 3D printing filaments in November of 2023.

"It is a privilege to have the opportunity to lead a company that makes such a large impact in the plastics community," states Nagaraj. "We aim to continue streamlining our operations, being customer centric, introducing innovative technology, and ensuring our position as a leader in the industry. There are many exciting activities to come."

APNA extends its gratitude to Todd Glogovsky for his exceptional leadership and welcomes Phani Nagaraj as the new President, ushering in a promising future for the company.

About Asahi Kasei Plastics North America, Inc. (APNA)

Asahi Kasei Plastics North America, Inc. ("APNA") is a leading manufacturer of innovative, high-performance, engineered polymers and chemically coupled polypropylene resins in North America. The product line includes XYRON (modified polyphenylene ether), Thermylene (specialty chemically coupled polypropylene), LEONA (nylon 6/6, 6/6+6i), TENAC (homopolymer and copolymer acetal), Thermylon (nylon 6, 6/6), and Asaclean (purging compounds and concentrates). APNA currently has four locations in North America and over 350 employees. For more information, visit www.akplastics.com.

About Asahi Kasei

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber businesses, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 48,000 employees worldwide, the company contributes to a sustainable society by providing solutions to the world's challenges through its three business sectors of Material, Homes, and Health Care. Its Material sector, comprised of Environmental Solutions, Mobility & Industrial, and Life Innovation, includes a wide array of products, from battery separators and biodegradable textiles to engineering plastics and sound solutions. For more information, visit www.asahi-kasei.com.

Asahi Kasei is also dedicated to sustainability initiatives and is contributing to reaching a carbon-neutral society by 2050. To learn more, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/sustainability/.

Company Contact North America:

Asahi Kasei America, Inc.

Christian OKeefe

E-mail: [email protected]

