Asahi Kasei Plastics North America Receives 2023 Business Partner of the Year Award from DENSO

FOWLERVILLE, Mich., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, recognized Asahi Kasei Plastics North America (APNA) with a 2023 Business Partner of the Year award at its annual North America Business Partner Convention on June 11. During the event, DENSO brought together nearly 200 supplier representatives from across North America to recognize more than a dozen exceptional business partners.

From left to right: Seiji Maeda (Senior Director, DENSO Corporation and CEO, DENSO in North America), Phani Nagaraj (President, APNA), Sean Catt (Sales & Asset Strategy Manager, APNA), Randy Nakon (Senior Director of Sales, APNA), and Kim Buhl (Vice President of North America Purchasing Group, DENSO Corporation).

"This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of every team member at APNA. As a leader among plastics manufacturers, we are committed to fostering strong partnerships, driving innovation, and delivering exceptional value to our clients while maintaining worker safety and industry standards. This award serves as a reaffirmation of our unwavering commitment to excellence, and we look forward to continuing to exceed," said Phani Nagaraj, President of APNA.

APNA supplies Thermylene, Leona, Xyron, Tenac, and Thermylon products to DENSO in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

DENSO's Business Partner of the Year Awards are given to companies that demonstrate exceptional supplier partnership in areas such as quality, service, technology, value, sustainability, diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging.

This year's convention occurred during DENSO's 75th anniversary. The milestone provided an opportunity for DENSO and attendees to look back on the importance of the supply base to its history and how, working together, DENSO and suppliers can continue to strive for greener, safer mobility.

A core theme of the program was a renewed focus on DENSO Spirit, a company philosophy that represents the principles of foresight, credibility, and collaboration.

"Our 75th anniversary is not only a time to reflect on the ideals, and partners, that have fueled our past success, but also an opportunity to look forward at how we can build a brighter future for all," said Kim Buhl, vice president of the North America Purchasing Group at DENSO. "Our suppliers are essential to this work. With that in mind, we congratulate this year's award winners, express our gratitude to all our partners and are eager to continue our efforts together to create new value for society."

"DENSO holds a special place with everyone at APNA," states Nagaraj. "We understand that attention to detail is paramount, and there is a drive to exceed expectations at every turn. We want to ensure our partners are heard through all interactions because that is how true collaboration works".

About Asahi Kasei Plastics North America, Inc. (APNA)

Asahi Kasei Plastics North America, Inc. ("APNA") is a leading manufacturer of innovative, high-performance, engineered polymers and chemically coupled polypropylene resins in North America. The product line includes XYRON (modified polyphenylene ether), Thermylene (specialty chemically coupled polypropylene), LEONA (nylon 6/6, 6/6+6i), TENAC (homopolymer and copolymer acetal), Thermylon (nylon 6, 6/6), and Asaclean (purging compounds and concentrates). APNA currently has four locations in North America and over 350 employees. For more information, visit www.akplastics.com.

About DENSO

Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO is a $47.2 billion leading mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in around 180 facilities worldwide to provide opportunities for rewarding careers and to produce cutting-edge electrification, powertrain, thermal and mobility electronics products, among others, that change how the world moves. In developing such solutions, the company's 162,000 global employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. DENSO spent around 7.7 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. For more information about DENSO's operations worldwide, visit www.denso.com/global.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers, and skilled workers across nearly 50 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,500+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) at 41 sites. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, DENSO in North America generated $11.7 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings together unique perspectives, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. To learn more about DENSO operations in the region and to review current career opportunities, please visit www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

Asahi Kasei North America Contact:

Asahi Kasei America, Inc.

Christian OKeefe

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Asahi Kasei Plastics North America, Inc.