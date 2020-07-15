Asahi Kasei's Thermylene® Brand, Commercializes Engineered Resin Series - SoForm™ A Class-A surface material with low emissions and excellent scratch resistance

"Durability coupled with low gloss and improved haptic surface feel are key to interior performance and customer end use criteria now more than ever; SoForm provides an attractive solution to meet these demanding requirements," states Marketing and Business Development Manager, Jane Horal.

The SoForm product is available in 10%, 15%, 20% and 25% glass fiber filled grades. All are commercialized and available in either natural, color at the press or pre-colored for injection molding.

Automotive application areas for these novel grades include, but are not limited to, instrument panels, door panels and associated touch points (map pockets, console sides, mirror surrounds and seat trim).

SoForm also excels in the Industrial segment with applications such as furniture armrests and durable wear surfaces. The durability and haptic surface finish enable both automotive and industrial segments to provide customers with improved longevity and luxury.

Currently, soft touch paint, over-molding or a foam in place with skin has been required to meet these customer demands. SoForm is an alternative to improve the design, manufacture, logistics and value chain of the production process. As SoForm eliminates the needs to paint, over-mold or foam in place, it can provide additional cost-savings and eco-friendly options for the manufacturer.

For more information regarding SoForm and other Asahi Kasei Plastics North America products, visit www.akplastics.com or https://asahikasei.group/us/soform/

About Asahi Kasei Plastics North America, Inc.

Asahi Kasei Plastics North America, Inc. ("APNA") is a leading manufacturer of innovative, high performance, engineered polymers and chemically coupled polypropylene resins in North America. The product line includes Xyron (modified polyphenylene ether), Thermylene (specialty chemically coupled polypropylene), Leona (nylon 6/6, 6/6+6i), Tenac (homopolymer & copolymer acetal) and Thermylon (nylon 6, 6/6). APNA currently has three locations in North America and over 400 employees.

About the Asahi Kasei Corporation

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber business, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 40,000 employees around the world, the company contributes to sustainable society by providing solutions to the world's challenges through its three business sectors of Material, Homes, and Health Care. For more information, visit www.asahi-kasei.com.

