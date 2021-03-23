Asahi Super Dry Partners With Resident Advisor to Present One-of-a-Kind Virtual Music Experience, Discover Tokyo

Dj Nobu is quite simply Japan's best DJ. As Japan's biggest musical export in the electronic arena, there aren't many artists that better represent Asia than DJ Nobu. An artist who has headlined some of the world's best festivals in recent years, including Dekmantel and Sonar.

Honey Dijon

Chicago -born, Honey Dijon is a legend in both the music and fashion worlds. A name that brings in the crowd at every event she graces and the most recognisable WOC in dance music. In 2018 she was part of one of the most-viewed Boiler-room sets of all-time at Sugar Mountain festival in Australia . In 2020, she released her second album, Black Girl Magic, to critical acclaim.

Kerri Chandler

One of the world's greatest house music producers of all time. Kerri 'Kaoz' Chandler is an icon in the scene and a pioneer of thumping Chicago house. A huge addition to the line up, closing us out with a roster of 3 world-class headliners.

Each artist has prepared a special track that will be played during the three scenes. DJ Nobu with a live recorded track that conveys the rawness and vitality of traveling the streets of Tokyo. Honey Dijon will unveil her original track during the art gallery portion and notes she has produced something ambient and hypnotic to fit the theme. Kerri Chandler will soundtrack the club scene and has used all his experiences with Tokyo Dance Crews in the past to inspire his original tune.

"We're excited to sponsor this event which will showcase not only the amazing city where Asahi operates from, but also the talented artists who have worked hard to capture the spirit of Tokyo" said Derek VanTine, VP, Commercial Operations at Asahi Beer USA. "Tokyo has an incredible culture, and we love that we have the chance to pair these incredible artists with some wonderfully themed art to deliver an immersive experience across the globe. Asahi is looking forward to continuing to promote emerging artists as we set the groundwork for future partnerships in the world of music."

Visit discovertokyo.stream to register and join

Price: Free!

Asahi Super Dry and Resident Advisor will also be teaming together to give 50 people the chance to win a prize bundle, including: Resident Advisor x Asahi Super Dry long sleeve tee, an Resident Advisor x Asahi Super Dry tote bag, a pair of stereo headphones and some Asahi Super Dry. Fans can enter to win directly in the experience. For more information on Discover Tokyo, please visit discovertokyo.stream to learn more.

