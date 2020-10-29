Asahi Super Dry Unveils Updated Premium Packaging for the US Market

The upgraded branding includes updates to primary packaging, as well as a complete overhaul of secondary packaging for all sizes and formats, including:

11.2oz Bottles – Available in 6pk

11.2oz Cans – Available in 12pk & 24pk

16.9oz (500ml) Cans

"Our sleek, new Asahi Super Dry packaging in the US is now fully aligned with our global visual identity, and further supports the continuity of our brand," said Derek VanTine, VP, Commercial Operations at Asahi Beer USA. "From the customer seeing our new packaging on shelves and making the purchase, to their first sip of its crisp, dry, Karakuchi taste, we aim to bring the best quality of beer to life, and to delight consumers with a beer brand of uncompromising integrity."

Asahi Super Dry for the US market is no longer being contract brewed, and will be brewed exclusively in house. The new Asahi Super Dry packaging will be hitting shelves this month. For more information about Asahi Super Dry, please visit

About ASAHI SUPER DRY®

Inspired by the dry taste of sake, we created a beer born out of curiosity, Asahi Super Dry® which quickly became and remains Japan's no.1 selling beer. Asahi Super Dry® is brewed at Asahi-owned breweries using the finest malted barley, hops, yeast and rice to give it a dry, crisp taste and quick, clean finish that never lingers. We call it Karakuchi.

About Asahi Beer U.S.A.

Founded in 1998, Asahi Beer USA is a subsidiary of Asahi Europe International, Ltd., group companies of Asahi Group Holdings. Asahi Beer USA has responsibility for the development of Asahi Beer USA's brand portfolio throughout the United States of America. The current US portfolio includes Asahi Super Dry® and Asahi Dry Black®.

The origins of Asahi date back to 1889 and since then Asahi Group Holdings has developed itself into becoming one of the leading global alcoholic, beverage and food business groups. The Asahi Group is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan and has a presence in more than 80 countries worldwide.

