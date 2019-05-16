Asana Partners Announces Natural Grocers Opening New Store at the Triangle

AUSTIN, Texas, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One of Austin's best organic grocers is getting more accessible. Natural Grocers will relocate their Guadalupe Street location to the Triangle in a 14,000 square-foot space designed for the grocer's loyal and ever-growing customer base.

"Natural Grocers is the perfect fit for the Triangle and our vision for building on the community here with retailers who bring a high quality, individualized experience to their customers," commented Katie Grissom, Director of Merchandising and Leasing for Asana Partners. Asana purchased the Triangle in 2017 and has been working to build on the diverse dining and shopping opportunities already at the property.

Set to open in July in the former OfficeMax space, Natural Grocers is the latest of several retailers who have announced openings at the Triangle. The popular hub is situated at the intersection of Guadalupe Street and Lamar Boulevard.

"The Triangle is central Austin's premier location for experiential retail," said Kemper Isely, Co-President of Natural Grocers. "Through our commitment to the health and well-being of our communities, we see a great opportunity to add value and be part of something special here."

Solidcore Pilates studio recently opened at the Triangle. Coming later this year is Merit Coffee, a Texas-based coffee company whose owners personally source their coffee beans from around the world.

Grissom added, "Austin's reputation for healthy, active living is a major draw for the city. And the Triangle is a destination for that lifestyle whether you're a resident or visiting several times a week to dine and shop here."

About Asana Partners

Asana Partners is a retail real estate company investing in high-growth markets across the United States. Leveraging its differentiated capabilities in retail real estate value creation, the Company capitalizes on opportunities to create authentic retail experiences in compelling locations around the country. For more information, visit www.asanapartners.com.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC; NaturalGrocers.com ) is an expanding specialty retailer of organic and natural groceries, body care, and dietary supplements. The company offers a flexible, neighborhood-store format, affordable prices, and free, science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. Founded in Colorado in 1955, Natural Grocers has more than 3,500 employees and operates 152 stores in 19 states.

