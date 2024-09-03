Asana Partners Promotes Clare Walsh to Managing Director

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asana Partners, a retail-focused real estate private equity firm, today announced that Clare Walsh has been promoted to Managing Director.

In her role as Managing Director, Walsh will oversee retail leasing strategy and execution in addition to her continued role on the firm's Investment Committee.

Clare Walsh

Walsh joined Asana Partners in 2018 as Director — Leasing Strategy and has more than 14 years of experience in retail leasing. Prior to joining Asana Partners, Walsh was a Senior Leasing Representative at Brookfield Properties Retail Group (BPRG), where she led restaurant leasing efforts in the Western region. Prior to BPRG, Walsh worked for EDENS, a privately held REIT, where she was responsible for retail leasing efforts in the Mid-Atlantic region.

"Clare assumed overall leadership of retail leasing in 2022 and is a well-respected leader within the firm, throughout the retail marketplace, and with our investors," said Sam Judd, Managing Partner. "Clare's creative vision and deep relationships with top retailers have been instrumental in the successful activation of countless neighborhoods throughout the United States."

Walsh graduated from American University with a Bachelor of Arts in International Business and Marketing and is an active member of the International Council of Shopping Centers.

About Asana Partners

Asana Partners is a retail real estate investment firm creating value in vibrant neighborhoods by leveraging vertically integrated capabilities and retail expertise. With more than $7 billion of neighborhood assets under management, the firm is active in growth markets throughout the United States and is driven to make a positive impact within communities. Asana Partners champions a strong collaborative culture with offices in Charlotte, Columbia, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Denver, Boston, and New York. For more information, visit www.asanapartners.com or follow @asanapartners.

Media Contact

Julie Ducworth: (803) 465-1198; [email protected]

SOURCE Asana Partners