ASAP Group Has Been Acquired By Terratest International In Their Continuous Expansion In North America

MIAMI, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce that ASAP Group has been acquired by Terratest Group as part of a solid expansion into the North American market.

ASAP Group was established 15 years ago and has grown into an all-round partnership of foundation companies specializing in a broad variety of shoring and foundation support methods, with a unique patented Sheetpiler™ technology that makes ASAP one of the premier shoring companies in Florida. ASAP Group includes ASAP Installations, ASAP Specialty Foundations, Tampa Bay Equipment and Florida Sheet Piling. ASAP Group is one of the leading companies in the industry in Florida and currently is in the process of expanding to other states.

Terratest was founded in 1959 in Spain and is a leading international provider of foundation works, ground improvement and micro-tunnelling services for large-scale international infrastructure projects, industrial, commercial, and residential construction. Terratest is a growing leading international operator in its sector, with activities in more than 25 countries.

This will be the second company that Terratest has acquired in the US. ASAP Group in Florida will join GeoStructures, Inc., a leader in ground improvement, support of excavation and earth structures technology as Terratest companies. Both companies will be working closely together, supporting and growing the USA market.

Simon den Tuinder, CEO of ASAP Group said, "We are very excited to become part of the Terratest family and are looking forward to working to expand our products and markets. We have great opportunities together and ASAP group will continue to grow and support our clients and communities."

It is an exciting time and we can expect a great future for ASAP Group, GeoStructures & Terratest.

