ASAP Tax & Lien Search Boasts Best July in 21 year history.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ASAP Tax and Lien Search reported that through 21 years of July's on record, 2019 was their most successful July ever. Compared to July 2018, orders increased 24%, and versus July 2017, orders increased 65%.

Customer orders year-to-date in 2019 are 13% higher than in 2018.

Servicing the state of Florida exclusively, the company receives a new order every 7 minutes. ASAP has grown to become one of the largest Tax and Lien Search companies in Florida.

On April 1, 2019, ASAP partnered with Qualia and joined the Qualia software platform. This has already resulted in new customers joining the ASAP family of satisfied customers.

ASAP previously joined both Landtech and Closers Choice platforms. These moves streamlined the ordering process for both existing and new Title Companies and Real Estate Attorneys.

Almost 200 customers have made the switch to ASAP since they started their Marketing campaign. These new customers are pleasantly surprised when they compare ASAP's response times, friendly service and lower costs to the companies that they were previously using.

ASAP plans to aggressively expand their Marketing campaign in the upcoming months.

About ASAP:

ASAP Tax and Lien Search was founded in 1999, and is one of the oldest and most respected companies that perform Tax and Lien Searches in the State of Florida.

PRESS CONTACT:

ANTHONY CITARELLA, 954-229-9877

ANTHONY@ASAPTAXANDLIENSEARCH.COM

ASAP TAX AND LIEN SEARCH

4420 NE 20 AVENUE, SUITE J

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33308

www.ASAPTaxAndLienSearch.com

SOURCE ASAP Tax and Lien Search

