ASAP Tax and Lien Search Q1 2018 Orders Explode, up over 25%

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ASAP Tax and Lien Search announced that 2018 first quarter orders were up 25.1% over the same period in 2017.
The company has experienced impressive double-digit growth for six consecutive months.
Company President, Francine Citarella said, "Our Marketing efforts continue to pay dividends. We have found that once people compare our prices and service, they tend to stay with us."
She added, "We thank our long-term customers very much for their loyal support, as well as the newer customers that have now experienced the ASAP customer service difference."
About ASAP:
ASAP Tax and Lien Search was founded in 1999 by Francine when she was in her mid-fifties.
A trailblazer who continues to run the only woman-owned company in the industry in Florida, ASAP is one of the oldest and most respected companies that performs Tax and Lien Searches. She is joined at the company by her daughter Lisa, daughter-in-law Sherry, son Anthony and a strong, experienced support team.
Contact:
Mr. Citarella
VP of Business Development
954-229-9877
mail@asaptaxandliensearch.com
SOURCE ASAP Tax and Lien Search
