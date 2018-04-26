ASAP Tax and Lien Search Q1 2018 Orders Explode, up over 25%

Company President, Francine Citarella said, "Our Marketing efforts continue to pay dividends. We have found that once people compare our prices and service, they tend to stay with us."

She added, "We thank our long-term customers very much for their loyal support, as well as the newer customers that have now experienced the ASAP customer service difference."

About ASAP:

ASAP Tax and Lien Search was founded in 1999 by Francine when she was in her mid-fifties.

A trailblazer who continues to run the only woman-owned company in the industry in Florida, ASAP is one of the oldest and most respected companies that performs Tax and Lien Searches. She is joined at the company by her daughter Lisa, daughter-in-law Sherry, son Anthony and a strong, experienced support team.

Contact:

Mr. Citarella

VP of Business Development

954-229-9877

mail@asaptaxandliensearch.com

