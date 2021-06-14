ASAP Tickets celebrates its 20th anniversary stronger than ever before

Conceived out of a small garage in San Francisco in 2001, ASAP Tickets rapidly grew to fill the need of underserved communities across the United States. "Ethnic communities were historically ignored by the travel industry back then. Unable to speak English, newly arrived immigrants had real difficulties in purchasing travel products. ASAP Tickets was founded precisely to respond to the needs of those communities," states Alex Weinstein, the founder of ASAP Tickets.

Thanks to the ability to quickly respond to the challenges of today and its innovative tech solutions, almost 22% of all airline tickets between the United States and the Philippines, and almost 15% of all airline tickets between the United States and Africa were purchased on ASAP Tickets in the first four months of 2021. "The lessons we've learned as a result of the pandemic are extremely valuable. We've reoriented our sales operations to domestic flights – a vital lifeline in a world of international travel restrictions. We've created an entirely new infrastructure to support our agents working from home, which has actually improved our overall retention and hiring. By dealing with these challenges, we have proven our trustworthiness, our strength and grit to both our employees and clients," says Alex Weinstein.

ASAP Tickets is one of the key brands of the DYNINNO group in the travel segment, and one of the largest ticket booking sites in the United States. It is a certified airfare booking platform that is partnered with over 200 airline companies and offers domestic and international tickets to a variety of destinations worldwide, all at a great price. Over 1,500 travel specialists across the world provide individual 24/7 customer support to ASAP Tickets clients at every stage of their journey. www.asaptickets.com

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l9hhsVdvstU&t=79s

SOURCE Dyninno Group