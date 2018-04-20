ASAP Urgent Dental Care™ Planning Expansion to Raleigh, Charlotte and Fayetteville, NC

WILMINGTON, N.C., April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "ASAP Urgent Dental Care" is Planning to Add Locations in Raleigh, Charlotte and Fayetteville, NC. ASAP Urgent Dental Care is currently evaluating locations to bring Urgent Dental Care services to these fast growing regions.

ASAP launched the first true "Urgent Dental Care Clinic" in the United States in Wilmington, North Carolina earlier this year. ASAP Urgent Dental Care is staffed by Board Certified Dentists and a professional team equipped to provide patients with excellent care. The Clinic is available 7 days a week to provide care, comfort and convenience treating dental emergencies and treating pain exclusively.

Comprehensive emergency dental and oral procedures are not within the scope of practice of emergency rooms and urgent care providers, thus necessitating the need for specific Dental Urgent Care treatment facilities like ASAP Urgent Dental Care. The landscape of Dental industry has changed completely in recent years. One in six Americans experienced a dental emergency in the past year. A study by the American Dental Association (ADA) found that every 15 seconds a patient comes into an Emergency Room for a dental emergency. The ADA estimates that 79% of the Emergency Room visits could have been better addressed by a visit to an emergency Dental clinic.

ASAP Urgent Dental Care is staffed by Board Certified Dentists and a professional team equipped to provide patients with excellent care. The Clinic is available 7 days a week to provide care, comfort and convenience treating dental emergencies and treating pain exclusively. Services provided include assessment, diagnosis and treatment of urgent dental and oral emergencies. ASAP is a Fee for Service (FFS) provider only. Payment is due at the time the emergency service is provided.

For more information about ASAP contact:

Dr. Stephanie Gray Hackney

Phone: 910-632-0794

Email: 192728@email4pr.com

Website: www.asapurgentdental.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asapurgentdentalcare/

Instagram: https://instagram.com/asapurgentdentacare

