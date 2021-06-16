ASAPP Included in Industry Report on How Conversation Intelligence Improves Revenue, Efficiency and Customer Experience (CX) at Scale

NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ASAPP , Inc., the artificial intelligence research-driven company, announced today that it has been recognized by global independent research and advisory firm Forrester Research for its conversational intelligence in its report: "Now Tech: Conversation Intelligence, Q2 2021."

"The real power of artificial intelligence is in job enrichment, by enabling people to perform better. ASAPP's Customer Experience Performance (CXP) platform delivers CX insights, speech intelligence and live agent coaching in real-time that enables customer care, and sales agents, to achieve peak performance every day," said ASAPP CMO Macario Namie. "ASAPP is happy to be included in the Forrester Conversational Intelligence report. Forward-looking organizations, like Dish and JetBlue, have come to truly appreciate how ASAPP is advancing fundamental AI research and redefining automation in contact center operations to triple throughput, increase digital adoption and transform contact center operations with lower operational costs."