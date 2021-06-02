ASAPP named a 2021 Cool Vendor in CRM Customer Service and Support by Gartner

Artificial intelligence can radically increase human productivity and drive costs out of contact centers. Tweet this

"Integrating artificial intelligence within digital transformation strategies is playing a vital role in helping organizations reframe the customer experience in contact center operations," said Hank Prybylski, EY Global Vice Chair – Transformation. "EY teams are working with ASAPP to help clients transform their customer service functions into AI-enabled business centers."

The self-learning CXP software platform is designed for contact center employees to achieve peak performance by creating better customer voice and digital experiences by every metric and increasing Net Promoter Scores (NPS). With real-time voice transcription and speech analytics supported by live agent coaching, companies can reduce the costs of handling customers with shorter interactions, increased automation, and accelerated digital adoption.

ASAPP has a different approach without the friction that legacy, rules-based technology such as chatbots, interactive voice responses (IVR), or virtual assistants can bring to the customer experience. For companies looking to transform CX operations, ASAPP drives exponential improvement in performance to deliver measurable results in less than 60 days.

About ASAPP

ASAPP is a research-based artificial intelligence software provider that solves large, complex, data-rich problems with AI Native® technology. Large enterprises use ASAPP to make customer experience teams highly productive and effective by augmenting human activity and automating the world's workflows. The company has offices in New York, Silicon Valley, Buenos Aires, London, and Bozeman. Visit https://www.asapp.com for more information.

