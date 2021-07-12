ASA's First International President Outside of the Domestic United States Takes Office

RESTON, Va., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in ASA's history the International President is a member from outside the USA. David Crick, ASA, Managing Director at DavAir Group, Inc, began his one-year term as International President for ASA effective July 1, 2021.

David Crick, ASA

"David's unique experience, leadership and perspective will be a valuable asset," said CEO, Johnnie White. "His confirmation by membership attests to the Society's continued commitment to an international footprint. He, along with other leaders and staff will serve an instrumental role in meeting the needs of our international membership from 60 countries and ensuring our global expansion efforts are fully realized."

"Excellence knows no boundaries, which is why now more than ever the time is right to connect with our international counterparts," said White. "Throughout the Pandemic, we have seen continued demand by members, appraisers and allied professionals around the world for ASA's education, credentialing and membership programs, as well as by consumers looking to hire qualified members, and as the world moves forward ASA anticipates this demand will only increase."

ASA over the past 15 months has implemented a new governance model to better foster strategic leadership; is upgrading its technology infrastructure, including new association, learning and financial management systems to improve efficiencies and customer service; and working to complete a refresh of its website to modernize and improve user experience.

These initiatives and new governance model will provide the opportunity for ASA to expand into new areas of the profession and address global issues.

When asked about his new tenure, David responded by saying, "I am honored and excited to take on the role of International President and look forward to supporting ASA's global outreach."

For more information about ASA's global strategic partner program, visit www.appraisers.org/partners or contact ASA at [email protected] or +1 703-733-2124.

ASA is a world renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call +1 703-733-2124.

Press Contact: Todd Paradis

[email protected]

(703) 733-2124

SOURCE American Society of Appraisers - ASA

