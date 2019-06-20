ASA's New BV WebPass Webinar Subscription Service Launched

RESTON, Va., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society of Appraisers (ASA) has launched BV WebPass , a new webinar subscription service, that provides continuing education and flexible webinar viewing options at a significant cost-savings.

Subscribers will receive access to 12 live webinars,* 50 recorded webinars and recorded BV conference sessions for only $399 for members and $799 for non-members. This is less than the cost of two individual webinars!

Click here for a complete list of what's included with BV WebPass.

Call ASA today at 800-272-8258, or click here to preregister in minutes!

*Live webinar topics, presenters and dates are subject to change. Non-member BV WebPass holders may not use the promo code to attend any BV webinars offered for ASA BV Members only.

American Society of Appraisers

The American Society of Appraisers is a world renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is devoted to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education and designation criteria. For more information about the American Society of Appraisers, the ASA designation program for appraisers or the Society's free Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.

Press Contact: Todd Paradis

216713@email4pr.com

Tel.: 703-733-2131

SOURCE American Society of Appraisers

Related Links

http://www.appraisers.org

