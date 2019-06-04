ASA's Real Property Discipline Launches 1st of 4 eLearning OnDemand Courses

RESTON, Va., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society of Appraisers (ASA) launched the first of four eLearning OnDemand courses, entitled: "Appraisal of Flex Industrial Facilities."

Designed for the experienced commercial appraiser, this advanced online course provides a foundation in the reasons why flex industrial properties are increasing in demand, how they are configured and designed for flexibility, and the unique challenges they pose to the appraiser. Students will learn how adjustments are addressed and adapted to lease fee value analysis and how to apply both direct capitalization and discounted cash flow analysis to valuing the leased fee interest.

Donald Sonneman, ASA, the Course Developer, is a certified general real property appraiser with over 20 years of experience. He is currently president of AblePlus Valuations, an appraisal firm that prepares commercial real estate appraisals, business valuations, and partial interest valuations.

This course has been approved for 7 CE hours in the following states: AL, CA, IL, NC, NY, OH, OR, PA, TX, WA.

Cost for this course is $115 for ASA members and $145 for non-members. To find out more and register for the course, click here.

American Society of Appraisers

The American Society of Appraisers is a world renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is devoted to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education and designation criteria. For more information about the American Society of Appraisers, the ASA designation program for appraisers or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.

Press Contact: Todd Paradis

215808@email4pr.com

Tel.: 703-733-2124

SOURCE American Society of Appraisers

Related Links

http://www.appraisers.org

