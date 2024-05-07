Asato.AI bolsters its Board of Directors with the addition of industry veterans Lip-Bu Tan and Kumar Sreekanti

SAN FRANCISCO, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asato.ai, the startup pioneering a Business Observability Solution for CIOs has announced that tech veterans Lip-Bu Tan and Kumar Sreekanti have joined as board members.

Lip-Bu Tan is Founder and Chairman of Walden International, a leading venture capital firm managing cumulative capital commitments of greater than $4 billion; and Founding Managing Partner of Celesta Capital and Walden Catalyst Ventures. Mr. Tan formerly served as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. He serves on the boards of several public companies like Intel Corporation, Schneider Electric SE and Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. and serves on the board of trustees at schools like the Carnegie Mellon University and the University of California, Berkeley. Previously, he served as a director of several public companies, including SoftBank Group Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc. (AMEC), and Flextronics International Ltd.

Mr. Tan has four decades of experience investing in and building innovative technology companies. His investment spans across multiple layers in the AI stack and focuses on founders that not only promise value to end customers but also have a track record of delivering results.

"I've been associated with the Asato founding team for over ten years and I'm thrilled to continue that association by joining Asato's board," said Lip-Bu Tan. "I believe the team at Asato and the platform they're developing has the potential to revolutionize the way CIOs navigate the dynamic and ever-changing technology landscape of IT."

"Lip-Bu has been a sounding board and a trusted advisor for over a decade to Anush and I. I'm proud and excited to have him join our Board. With his wealth of knowledge across diverse industries, Lip-Bu will play a pivotal role in assisting us as we tackle the challenges our customers, particularly CIOs, encounter in their quest to make strategic decisions that optimize software, hardware, and business assets, and drive transformative outcomes," said Sundari Mitra, co-founder and CEO of Asato.

Kumar Sreekanti serves as Venture Partner at Atlantic Bridge Capital. He served as Chief Technology Officer & Head of Software at Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Mr. Sreekanti joined HPE through the acquisition of BlueData, where he was co-founder and CEO. Prior to BlueData, he was vice president of R&D at VMware where he was responsible for Storage and Availability in the Cloud Infrastructure Business Unit. His responsibilities included VSAN, Virtual Volumes, Virtual Flash, Virtual Storage Appliance, SRM (Site Recovery Manager), High Availability, SMP-FT and Virtual Storage Fabric.

Before VMware, he was the founding CEO and CTO of Agami Systems, a high-performance, distributed NAS company.

Mr. Sreekanti focuses on advising and investing in companies pioneering cutting-edge technologies in disruptive markets.

"I'm thrilled to join Asato's board as they embark on their vision of delivering a mission control platform for the CIOs," said Kumar Sreekanti. "They are pioneering the use of GenAI and LLM-powered agents specifically targeting CIOs to craft a world-class enterprise business observability platform."

"It is truly an honor to welcome Kumar to Asato's Board of Directors," said Anush Mohandass, co-founder and CPO of Asato. "Kumar has decades of experience in big data, cloud computing, and scaling software and a proven track record of helping companies reach their full potential and I am confident he will elevate Asato.AI as we work on delivering a next-gen business observability platform for the CIOs."

About Asato.ai

Asato's Business Observability Platform helps CIOs and their teams to see, understand, and optimize their enterprise's software, hardware and business assets to drive meaningful business outcomes. The platform integrates data, insights, and decision-making workflows into a single cognitive layer. This layer, accessible through LLM-powered AI agents, serves as the mission control for CIO teams, empowering them to achieve operational excellence.

