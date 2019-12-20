ASBPE's 2020 conference for B2B editors to focus on "digital-first" strategies

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The move to digital-first publishing strategies will be the focus of the American Society of Business Publication Editors National Conference and Azbee Awards Banquet, to be held May 7-8 in Chicago, the organization announced today.

Headlining the program will be a keynote speech by Sean Griffey, founder and CEO of Industry Dive, a B2B digital media company that publishes news and analysis to more than 8 million business executives across 19 different verticals.

Sessions in the digital-first program focus will cover the changing roles of editors, techniques for meeting the ever-growing demand for original content, and tips for how editors can use site analytics and other metrics to inform their coverage. There will also be an interactive session on headline writing for digital publications.

Other program sessions will address B2B publication ethics policies; the use of video at B2B publications; tips for recruiting, training and onboarding new editors; and the role of longform reporting in B2B journalism.

"As always, the goal of the annual ASBPE conference is to present B2B editors with practical, actionable ideas that can improve their publications, both editorially and financially," said Teresa Anderson, ASBPE president and vice president of editorial services at ASIS International.

The conference will also feature the Azbee Awards Banquet, honoring the winners of ASBPE's annual competition for excellence in B2B journalism.

The event will be held at Pinstripes Chicago, a bistro and gaming facility near Navy Pier that offers bowling and bocce for attendees.

Information about ASBPE and the 2020 conference can be found at www.asbpe.org . Information about participating in the Azbee awards program, which is open for entries through January 6, is here .

Contact: JD Solomon, solomon.jd@gmail.com

SOURCE American Society of Business Publication Editors

Related Links

https://www.asbpe.org/

