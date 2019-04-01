ASBPE's GenerationB2B media conference spotlights new revenue streams, events training

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE) is pleased to announce that its 2019 national conference, GenerationB2B, will be held May 9-10 at the Poynter Institute in St. Petersburg, Fla.

America's premier national gathering of business-to-business editorial professionals features must-see sessions including revenue generation from digital products, publishers' perspectives on teamwork, earning the trust of your readership, and the rise of price reporting agencies.

GenerationB2B's special theme is "New Revenue Streams -- Fresh Mindset and Skill Sets." For the first time, ASBPE's annual conference includes a certificate-of-completion training program, "Best Practices for Editorial Involvement in B2B Events Planning." The three hours of instruction will include generating big revenue from small events, public speaking for journalists, and case studies in leveraging your platforms to maximize the value of your events.

GenerationB2B's keynote speaker, noted "magazine chiropractor" Abe Peck, will forecast the traits of "Tomorrow's B2B Editor," and discuss how to position yourself and your company on the new path to sustainability success.

Peck, longtime B2B journalism specialist at Northwestern University, said his presentation will emphasize how next-generation B2B publications are "delivering unique and valuable knowledge that can enlighten and inspire" to earn must-read status in their particular industries.

"We'll explore how an interactive world of ubiquitous information requires fundamental reconsideration of how we can seamlessly connect empowered audiences with our content, and how that connection can ethically yield the revenue we need to do our jobs," said Peck, executive editor of Inside Unmanned Systems and Inside GNSS.

GenerationB2B includes the annual Azbee Awards of Excellence Banquet, honoring the best of B2B journalism.

A special highlight of GenerationB2B will be the panel "Freelance Nation," which will offer strategies to help publications recruit and retain the very best independent talent. Freelancers will learn how to better connect with B2B editors, attain go-to status for regular assignments, and manage their finances and careers.

To register for the conference, visit www.asbpe.org.

About ASBPE

ASBPE represents more than 1,900 members who are B2B editors, writers, designers, art directors, multimedia storytellers, social media specialists and related professionals. The society, based at the Poynter Institute in St. Petersburg, Fla., fosters excellence in B2B journalism through education, training, fellowship, directories and the annual Azbee Awards.

