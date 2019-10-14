Asbury Automotive Group Acquires Its First-Ever Subaru Store in Colorado

DULUTH, Ga., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG), one of the largest automotive retail companies in the U.S., has acquired Mike Shaw Subaru located in Thornton, Colorado. This will be the first dealership in Colorado as well as the first Subaru brand store for Asbury.

The dealership has a 17-year history in the Denver market and currently employs 120 team members.

"The highly engaged Mike Shaw Subaru Team has built the leading Subaru dealership in the market. My decision to sell Mike Shaw Subaru was not an easy one," said Mike Shaw, CEO and founder of Mike Shaw Automotive. "However, we felt confident that Asbury Automotive Group is the right fit culturally and will be good stewards of Mike Shaw Subaru."

The purchase closed on September 30, 2019. The dealership's name will remain Mike Shaw Subaru, and Asbury retained all the dealership's employees.



"We are very excited about Mike Shaw Subaru. It is a great store with a great team and a great brand, and Denver is a new market for us to develop and grow," said David Hult, President and CEO of Asbury Automotive Group. "This dynamic market presents several opportunities for Asbury, and we are thrilled that our introduction to Colorado is through a highly successful brand and dealership whose reputation for community involvement and environmental consciousness is renowned. We are proud to have Mike Shaw Subaru join our family of dealerships."

About Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. ("Asbury"), a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Duluth, Ga., is one of the largest automotive retailers in the U.S. Asbury currently operates 88 dealerships, consisting of 107 franchises, representing 31 domestic and foreign brands of vehicles. Asbury also operates 25 collision repair centers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts.

