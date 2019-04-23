Asbury Automotive Group Announces 2019 First Quarter Financial Results

DULUTH, Ga., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG), one of the largest automotive retail and service companies in the U.S., reported net income for the first quarter 2019 of $40.9 million ($2.11 per diluted share) and adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) of $42.7 million ($2.20 per diluted share). This compares to net income of $40.1 million ($1.93 per diluted share) in the prior year quarter. Net income for the first quarter 2019 was adjusted for a fixed assets write-off of $2.4 million pre-tax ($0.09 per diluted share). There were no non-core adjustments in the first quarter of 2018.

"In a lower SAAR environment, we grew revenue 4%, delivered 8% parts and service gross profit growth, improved our SG&A as a percentage of gross profit 100 basis points, and grew adjusted EPS 14%," said David Hult, Asbury's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We also continued with our balanced approach to capital allocation, acquiring 4 dealerships, repurchasing $7 million of our common stock, and investing $9 million in our dealerships."

First Quarter 2019 Operational Summary

Total company:

Total revenue increased 4%; gross profit increased 5%

Gross margin increased 20 basis points to 16.7%

SG&A as a percentage of gross profit decreased 100 basis points to 68.4%

Adjusted income from operations increased 10%

Adjusted operating margin increased 30 basis points to 4.8%

Adjusted EPS from continuing operations increased 14%

Same store:

Total revenue increased 1%; gross profit increased 2%

New vehicle revenue decreased 1%; gross profit decreased 5%

Used vehicle retail revenue increased 2%; gross profit decreased 1%

Finance and insurance revenue and gross profit increased 1%

Parts and service revenue increased 7%; gross profit increased 6%

Strategic Highlights:

Closed on the acquisition of four stores in the Indianapolis market that we expect will generate approximately $250 million in annualized revenue

market that we expect will generate approximately in annualized revenue Repurchased $7 million of common stock

On January 1, 2019, the company adopted ASC 842 for lease accounting. The adoption of this standard impacted our balance sheet by creating a right of use asset and corresponding lease liability for leases with terms longer than 12 months, however there was no material impact on our financial results for the quarter.

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)



For the Three Months

Ended March 31,

Increase

(Decrease)

%

Change

2019

2018



REVENUE:













New vehicle $ 871.8



$ 857.1



$ 14.7



2 % Used vehicle:













Retail 458.2



435.8



22.4



5 % Wholesale 51.7



48.8



2.9



6 % Total used vehicle 509.9



484.6



25.3



5 % Parts and service 217.6



199.3



18.3



9 % Finance and insurance, net 71.5



68.2



3.3



5 % TOTAL REVENUE 1,670.8



1,609.2



61.6



4 % GROSS PROFIT:













New vehicle 37.9



38.6



(0.7)



(2) % Used vehicle:













Retail 33.6



32.2



1.4



4 % Wholesale 0.9



1.3



(0.4)



(31) % Total used vehicle 34.5



33.5



1.0



3 % Parts and service 135.3



125.1



10.2



8 % Finance and insurance, net 71.5



68.2



3.3



5 % TOTAL GROSS PROFIT 279.2



265.4



13.8



5 % OPERATING EXPENSES:













Selling, general and administrative 191.0



184.2



6.8



4 % Depreciation and amortization 8.6



8.2



0.4



5 % Other operating expense (income), net 1.8



(0.2)



2.0



NM

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 77.8



73.2



4.6



6 % OTHER EXPENSES:













Floor plan interest expense 10.2



6.6



3.6



55 % Other interest expense, net 13.9



13.0



0.9



7 % Swap interest expense —



0.2



(0.2)



(100) % Total other expenses, net 24.1



19.8



4.3



22 % INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 53.7



53.4



0.3



1 % Income tax expense 12.8



13.3



(0.5)



(4) % NET INCOME $ 40.9



$ 40.1



$ 0.8



2 % EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:













Basic—













Net income $ 2.13



$ 1.95



$ 0.18



9 % Diluted—













Net income $ 2.11



$ 1.93



$ 0.18



9 % WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:













Basic 19.2



20.6



(1.4)



(7) % Restricted stock 0.1



0.1



—



— % Performance share units 0.1



0.1



—



— % Diluted 19.4



20.8



(1.4)



(7) %

______________________________ NM—Not Meaningful

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. KEY OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (In millions, except per unit data) (Unaudited)



For the Three Months

Ended March 31,

Increase

(Decrease)

%

Change

2019

2018



Unit sales













New vehicle:













Luxury 5,162



5,252



(90)



(2) % Import 14,443



14,021



422



3 % Domestic 4,504



4,386



118



3 % Total new vehicle 24,109



23,659



450



2 % Used vehicle retail 21,083



20,570



513



2 % Used to new ratio 87.4 %

86.9 %

50 bps



Average selling price













New vehicle $ 36,161



$ 36,227



$ (66)



— % Used vehicle retail 21,733



21,186



547



3 % Average gross profit per unit













New vehicle:













Luxury $ 3,700



$ 3,713



$ (13)



— % Import 810



799



11



1 % Domestic 1,576



1,801



(225)



(12) % Total new vehicle 1,572



1,632



(60)



(4) % Used vehicle retail 1,594



1,565



29



2 % Finance and insurance, net 1,582



1,542



40



3 % Front end yield (1) 3,164



3,143



21



1 % Gross margin













New vehicle:













Luxury 6.6 %

6.8 %

(20) bps



Import 2.9 %

2.8 %

10 bps



Domestic 4.0 %

4.6 %

(60) bps



Total new vehicle 4.3 %

4.5 %

(20) bps



Used vehicle retail 7.3 %

7.4 %

(10) bps



Parts and service 62.2 %

62.8 %

(60) bps



Total gross profit margin 16.7 %

16.5 %

20 bps



SG&A metrics













Rent expense $ 6.8



$ 6.3



$ 0.5



8 % Total SG&A as a percentage of gross profit 68.4 %

69.4 %

(100) bps



SG&A, excluding rent expense as a percentage of gross profit 66.0 %

67.0 %

(100) bps



Operating metrics













Income from operations as a percentage of revenue 4.7 %

4.5 %

20 bps



Income from operations as a percentage of gross profit 27.9 %

27.6 %

30 bps



Adjusted income from operations as a percentage of revenue 4.8 %

4.5 %

30 bps



Adjusted income from operations as a percentage of gross profit 28.7 %

27.6 %

110 bps



Revenue mix













New vehicle 52.2 %

53.3 %







Used vehicle retail 27.4 %

27.1 %







Used vehicle wholesale 3.1 %

3.0 %







Parts and service 13.0 %

12.4 %







Finance and insurance 4.3 %

4.2 %







Total revenue 100.0 %

100.0 %







Gross profit mix













New vehicle 13.6 %

14.5 %







Used vehicle retail 12.0 %

12.2 %







Used vehicle wholesale 0.3 %

0.5 %







Parts and service 48.5 %

47.1 %







Finance and insurance 25.6 %

25.7 %







Total gross profit 100.0 %

100.0 %









_____________________________ (1) Front end yield is calculated as gross profit from new vehicles, used retail vehicles and finance and insurance (net), divided by combined new and used retail unit sales.

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. SAME STORE OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (In millions) (Unaudited)



For the Three Months

Ended March 31,

Increase

(Decrease)

%

Change

2019

2018













Revenue













New vehicle:













Luxury $ 288.5



$ 286.0



$ 2.5



1 % Import 393.2



396.3



(3.1)



(1) % Domestic 161.4



172.4



(11.0)



(6) % Total new vehicle 843.1



854.7



(11.6)



(1) % Used Vehicle:













Retail 442.0



435.3



6.7



2 % Wholesale 50.6



48.8



1.8



4 % Total used vehicle 492.6



484.1



8.5



2 % Parts and service 212.6



198.8



13.8



7 % Finance and insurance, net 68.9



68.2



0.7



1 % Total revenue $ 1,617.2



$ 1,605.8



$ 11.4



1 %















Gross profit













New vehicle:













Luxury $ 19.1



$ 19.5



$ (0.4)



(2) % Import 11.2



11.1



0.1



1 % Domestic 6.2



7.9



(1.7)



(22) % Total new vehicle 36.5



38.5



(2.0)



(5) % Used Vehicle:













Retail 31.9



32.1



(0.2)



(1) % Wholesale 0.9



1.3



(0.4)



(31) % Total used vehicle 32.8



33.4



(0.6)



(2) % Parts and service:













Customer pay 75.5



70.5



5.0



7 % Warranty 21.2



18.9



2.3



12 % Wholesale parts 6.0



5.8



0.2



3 % Parts and service, excluding reconditioning and preparation 102.7



95.2



7.5



8 % Reconditioning and preparation 29.6



29.6



—



— % Total parts and service 132.3



124.8



7.5



6 % Finance and insurance 68.9



68.2



0.7



1 % Total gross profit $ 270.5



$ 264.9



$ 5.6



2 %















SG&A expense $ 185.1



$ 183.7



$ 1.4



1 % SG&A expense as a percentage of gross profit 68.4 %

69.3 %

(90) bps





_____________________________ Same store amounts consist of information from dealerships for identical months in each comparative period, commencing with the first month we owned the dealership. Additionally, amounts related to divested dealerships are excluded from each comparative period.

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. SAME STORE OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (Continued) (Unaudited)



For the Three Months

Ended March 31,

Increase

(Decrease)

%

Change

2019

2018



Unit sales













New vehicle:













Luxury 5,150



5,252



(102)



(2) % Import 14,013



13,939



74



1 % Domestic 4,060



4,386



(326)



(7) % Total new vehicle 23,223



23,577



(354)



(2) % Used vehicle retail 20,236



20,533



(297)



(1) % Used to new ratio 87.1 %

87.1 %

0 bps



















Average selling price













New vehicle $ 36,305



$ 36,251



$ 54



— % Used vehicle retail 21,842



21,200



642



3 %















Average gross profit per unit













New vehicle:













Luxury $ 3,709



$ 3,713



$ (4)



— % Import 799



796



3



— % Domestic 1,527



1,801



(274)



(15) % Total new vehicle 1,572



1,633



(61)



(4) % Used vehicle retail 1,576



1,563



13



1 % Finance and insurance, net 1,585



1,546



39



3 % Front end yield (1) 3,159



3,147



12



— %















Gross margin













New vehicle:













Luxury 6.6 %

6.8 %

(20) bps



Import 2.8 %

2.8 %

0 bps



Domestic 3.8 %

4.6 %

(80) bps



Total new vehicle 4.3 %

4.5 %

(20) bps



Used vehicle retail 7.2 %

7.4 %

(20) bps



Parts and service:













Parts and service, excluding reconditioning and preparation 48.3 %

47.9 %

40 bps



Parts and service, including reconditioning and preparation 62.2 %

62.8 %

(60) bps



Total gross profit margin 16.7 %

16.5 %

20 bps





_____________________________ Same store amounts consist of information from dealerships for identical months in each comparative period, commencing with the first month we owned the dealership. Additionally, amounts related to divested dealerships are excluded from each comparative period.

(1) Front end yield is calculated as gross profit from new vehicles, used retail vehicles and finance and insurance (net), divided by combined new and used retail unit sales.

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. Additional Disclosures (In millions) (Unaudited)



March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

Increase (Decrease)

% Change SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA













Cash and cash equivalents $ 10.9



$ 8.3



$ 2.6



31 % New vehicle inventory 973.2



867.2



106.0



12 % Used vehicle inventory 152.5



158.9



(6.4)



(4) % Parts inventory 42.1



41.5



0.6



1 % Total current assets 1,628.6



1,553.0



75.6



5 % Floor plan notes payable 1,035.3



966.1



69.2



7 % Total current liabilities 1,416.8



1,303.3



113.5



9 %















CAPITALIZATION:













Long-term debt (including current portion) $ 913.4



$ 905.3



$ 8.1



1 % Shareholders' equity 504.6



473.2



31.4



7 % Total $ 1,418.0



$ 1,378.5



$ 39.5



3 %



March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 DAYS SUPPLY





New vehicle inventory 87



67

Used vehicle inventory 29



34



_____________________________ Days supply of inventory is calculated based on new and used inventory levels at the end of each reporting period and a 30-day historical cost of sales.

Brand Mix - New Vehicle Revenue by Brand-



For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

2019

2018 Luxury:





Mercedes-Benz 7 %

7 % Lexus 6 %

6 % BMW 6 %

6 % Acura 4 %

4 % Infiniti 3 %

3 % Other luxury 7 %

7 % Total luxury 33 %

33 % Imports:





Honda 19 %

20 % Nissan 11 %

11 % Toyota 12 %

11 % Other imports 5 %

5 % Total imports 47 %

47 % Domestic:





Ford 9 %

10 % Chevrolet 6 %

5 % Dodge 2 %

2 % Other domestics 3 %

3 % Total domestic 20 %

20 % Total New Vehicle Revenue 100 %

100 %

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC.

Supplemental Disclosures

(Unaudited)

Non-GAAP Financial Disclosure and Reconciliation

In addition to evaluating the financial condition and results of our operations in accordance with GAAP, from time to time management evaluates and analyzes results and any impact on the Company of strategic decisions and actions relating to, among other things, cost reduction, growth, and profitability improvement initiatives, and other events outside of normal, or "core," business and operations, by considering certain alternative financial measures not prepared in accordance with GAAP. These measures include "Adjusted leverage ratio," "Adjusted income from operations," "Adjusted net income," " Adjusted operating margins," and "Adjusted diluted earnings per share ("EPS")." Further, management assesses the organic growth of our revenue and gross profit on a same store basis. We believe that our assessment on a same store basis represents an important indicator of comparative financial performance and provides relevant information to assess our performance at our existing locations. Same store amounts consist of information from dealerships for identical months in each comparative period, commencing with the first month we owned the dealership. Additionally, amounts related to divested dealerships are excluded from each comparative period. Non-GAAP measures do not have definitions under GAAP and may be defined differently by and not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures considered and evaluated by management are reviewed in conjunction with a review of the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management cautions investors not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures, but also to consider them with the most directly comparable GAAP measures. In their evaluation of results from time to time, management excludes items that do not arise directly from core operations, or are otherwise of an unusual or non-recurring nature. Because these non-core, unusual or non-recurring charges and gains materially affect Asbury's financial condition or results in the specific period in which they are recognized, management also evaluates, and makes resource allocation and performance evaluation decisions based on, the related non-GAAP measures excluding such items. In addition to using such non-GAAP measures to evaluate results in a specific period, management believes that such measures may provide more complete and consistent comparisons of operational performance on a period-over-period historical basis and a better indication of expected future trends. Management discloses these non-GAAP measures, and the related reconciliations, because it believes investors use these metrics in evaluating longer-term period-over-period performance, and to allow investors to better understand and evaluate the information used by management to assess operating performance.

