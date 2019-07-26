Asbury Automotive Group Announces 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results
Record second quarter EPS of $2.84 per diluted share, up 35% over prior year EPS
Record second quarter adjusted EPS of $2.38 per diluted share (a non-GAAP measure), up 14% over prior year EPS
Jul 26, 2019, 07:00 ET
DULUTH, Ga., July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG), one of the largest automotive retail and service companies in the U.S., reported net income for the second quarter 2019 of $54.9 million ($2.84 per diluted share) and adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) of $45.9 million ($2.38 per diluted share). This compares to net income of $43.2 million ($2.11 per diluted share) in the prior year quarter and adjusted net income of $42.7 million ($2.08 per diluted share).
Net income for the second quarter 2019 was adjusted for a gain on divestiture of our Nissan Houston store of $11.7 million pre-tax ($0.45 per diluted share) and gain on sale of land of $0.3 million ($0.01 per diluted share). Net income for the second quarter 2018 was adjusted for gains from legal settlements of $0.7 million pre-tax ($0.03 per diluted share)
"In a lower SAAR environment, we grew revenue 5%, delivered 10% parts and service revenue growth, improved our SG&A as a percentage of gross profit 60 basis points, and grew adjusted EPS 14%," said David Hult, Asbury's President and Chief Executive Officer. "While we experienced new vehicle margin pressure, we were able to grow our total front end yield by over $50 per vehicle."
Second Quarter 2019 Operational Summary
Total company:
- Total revenue increased 5%; gross profit increased 6%
- Gross margin increased 30 basis points to 16.4%
- SG&A as a percentage of gross profit decreased 60 basis points to 68.0%
- Adjusted income from operations increased 8%
- Adjusted operating margin increased 20 basis points to 4.8%
- Adjusted EPS from continuing operations increased 14%
Same store:
- Total revenue increased 2%; gross profit increased 4%
- New vehicle revenue was flat; gross profit decreased 9%
- Used vehicle retail revenue increased 1%; gross profit decreased 1%
- Finance and insurance revenue and gross profit increased 7%
- Parts and service revenue increased 8%; gross profit increased 6%
Strategic Highlights:
- Divested our Nissan store in Houston, TX
- Signed agreements to acquire two import stores, one in the Indianapolis market and one in a new market. We expect to close both in the third quarter, subject to customary closing conditions, and these stores to generate approximately $175 million in combined annualized revenue.
- Repurchased $4 million of common stock.
Additional commentary regarding the second quarter results will be provided during the earnings conference call on July 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. The conference call will be simulcast live on the internet and can be accessed at www.asburyauto.com. A replay will be available at these sites for 30 days.
In addition, a live audio of the call will be accessible to the public by calling (323) 994-2093 (domestic), or (888) 254-3590 (international); passcode - 1004437. Callers should dial in approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the call begins.
A conference call replay will be available two hours following the call for seven days, and can be accessed by calling (888) 203-1112 (domestic), or (719) 457-0820 (international); passcode - 1004437.
About Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. ("Asbury"), a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Duluth, GA, is one of the largest automotive retailers in the U.S. Asbury currently operates 86 dealerships, consisting of 105 franchises, representing 30 domestic and foreign brands of vehicles. Asbury also operates 24 collision repair centers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical fact, and may include statements relating to goals, plans, market conditions and projections regarding Asbury's financial position, liquidity, results of operations, market position and dealership portfolio, and other initiatives and future business strategy. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, market factors, Asbury's relationships with, and the financial and operational stability of, vehicle manufacturers and other suppliers, acts of God or other incidents which may adversely impact supply from vehicle manufacturers and/or present retail sales challenges, risks associated with Asbury's indebtedness (including available borrowing capacity, compliance with its financial covenants and ability to refinance or repay such indebtedness, on favorable terms), Asbury's relationships with, and the financial stability of, its lenders and lessors, risks related to competition in the automotive retail and service industries, general economic conditions both nationally and locally, governmental regulations, legislation, adverse results in litigation and other proceedings, and Asbury's ability to execute its digital initiatives and other operational strategies, Asbury's ability to leverage gains from its dealership portfolio, Asbury's ability to capitalize on opportunities to repurchase its debt and equity securities or purchase properties that it currently leases, and Asbury's ability to stay within its targeted range for capital expenditures. There can be no guarantees that Asbury's plans for future operations will be successfully implemented or that they will prove to be commercially successful.
These and other risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements are and will be discussed in Asbury's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
|
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
For the Three Months
|
Increase
|
%
|
2019
|
2018
|
REVENUE:
|
New vehicle
|
$
|
965.2
|
$
|
928.7
|
$
|
36.5
|
4
|
%
|
Used vehicle:
|
Retail
|
486.6
|
470.9
|
15.7
|
3
|
%
|
Wholesale
|
47.0
|
46.0
|
1.0
|
2
|
%
|
Total used vehicle
|
533.6
|
516.9
|
16.7
|
3
|
%
|
Parts and service
|
224.5
|
204.5
|
20.0
|
10
|
%
|
Finance and insurance, net
|
80.2
|
73.5
|
6.7
|
9
|
%
|
TOTAL REVENUE
|
1,803.5
|
1,723.6
|
79.9
|
5
|
%
|
GROSS PROFIT:
|
New vehicle
|
38.3
|
40.6
|
(2.3)
|
(6)
|
%
|
Used vehicle:
|
Retail
|
34.7
|
33.6
|
1.1
|
3
|
%
|
Wholesale
|
1.2
|
0.5
|
0.7
|
140
|
%
|
Total used vehicle
|
35.9
|
34.1
|
1.8
|
5
|
%
|
Parts and service
|
140.6
|
129.6
|
11.0
|
8
|
%
|
Finance and insurance, net
|
80.2
|
73.5
|
6.7
|
9
|
%
|
TOTAL GROSS PROFIT
|
295.0
|
277.8
|
17.2
|
6
|
%
|
OPERATING EXPENSES:
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
200.7
|
190.6
|
10.1
|
5
|
%
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
9.0
|
8.5
|
0.5
|
6
|
%
|
Other operating (income) expenses, net
|
(0.6)
|
(0.9)
|
0.3
|
33
|
%
|
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
|
85.9
|
79.6
|
6.3
|
8
|
%
|
OTHER EXPENSES (INCOME):
|
Floor plan interest expense
|
10.5
|
8.0
|
2.5
|
31
|
%
|
Other interest expense, net
|
13.6
|
13.2
|
0.4
|
3
|
%
|
Swap interest expense
|
—
|
0.2
|
(0.2)
|
(100)
|
%
|
Gain on divestiture
|
(11.7)
|
—
|
(11.7)
|
NM
|
Total other expenses, net
|
12.4
|
21.4
|
(9.0)
|
(42)
|
%
|
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
73.5
|
58.2
|
15.3
|
26
|
%
|
Income tax expense
|
18.6
|
15.0
|
3.6
|
24
|
%
|
NET INCOME
|
$
|
54.9
|
$
|
43.2
|
$
|
11.7
|
27
|
%
|
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:
|
Basic—
|
Net income
|
$
|
2.87
|
$
|
2.13
|
$
|
0.74
|
35
|
%
|
Diluted—
|
Net income
|
$
|
2.84
|
$
|
2.11
|
$
|
0.73
|
35
|
%
|
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:
|
Basic
|
19.1
|
20.3
|
(1.2)
|
(6)
|
%
|
Restricted stock
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
—
|
—
|
%
|
Performance share units
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
—
|
—
|
%
|
Diluted
|
19.3
|
20.5
|
(1.2)
|
(6)
|
%
|
____________________________________
|
NM—Not Meaningful
|
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
|
KEY OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (In millions, except per unit data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
For the Three Months
|
Increase
|
%
|
2019
|
2018
|
Unit sales
|
New vehicle:
|
Luxury
|
5,746
|
5,590
|
156
|
3
|
%
|
Import
|
15,256
|
15,478
|
(222)
|
(1)
|
%
|
Domestic
|
5,447
|
5,001
|
446
|
9
|
%
|
Total new vehicle
|
26,449
|
26,069
|
380
|
1
|
%
|
Used vehicle retail
|
22,259
|
21,685
|
574
|
3
|
%
|
Used to new ratio
|
84.2
|
%
|
83.2
|
%
|
100 bps
|
Average selling price
|
New vehicle
|
$
|
36,493
|
$
|
35,625
|
$
|
868
|
2
|
%
|
Used vehicle retail
|
21,861
|
21,715
|
146
|
1
|
%
|
Average gross profit per unit
|
New vehicle:
|
Luxury
|
$
|
3,341
|
$
|
3,470
|
$
|
(129)
|
(4)
|
%
|
Import
|
623
|
808
|
(185)
|
(23)
|
%
|
Domestic
|
1,762
|
1,740
|
22
|
1
|
%
|
Total new vehicle
|
1,448
|
1,557
|
(109)
|
(7)
|
%
|
Used vehicle retail
|
1,559
|
1,549
|
10
|
1
|
%
|
Finance and insurance, net
|
1,647
|
1,539
|
108
|
7
|
%
|
Front end yield (1)
|
3,145
|
3,093
|
52
|
2
|
%
|
Gross margin
|
New vehicle:
|
Luxury
|
6.1
|
%
|
6.5
|
%
|
(40) bps
|
Import
|
2.2
|
%
|
2.9
|
%
|
(70) bps
|
Domestic
|
4.4
|
%
|
4.5
|
%
|
(10) bps
|
Total new vehicle
|
4.0
|
%
|
4.4
|
%
|
(40) bps
|
Used vehicle retail
|
7.1
|
%
|
7.1
|
%
|
0 bps
|
Parts and service
|
62.6
|
%
|
63.4
|
%
|
(80) bps
|
Total gross profit margin
|
16.4
|
%
|
16.1
|
%
|
30 bps
|
SG&A metrics
|
Rent expense
|
$
|
6.8
|
$
|
6.3
|
$
|
0.5
|
8
|
%
|
Total SG&A as a percentage of gross profit
|
68.0
|
%
|
68.6
|
%
|
(60) bps
|
SG&A, excluding rent expense as a percentage of gross profit
|
65.7
|
%
|
66.3
|
%
|
(60) bps
|
Operating metrics
|
Income from operations as a percentage of revenue
|
4.8
|
%
|
4.6
|
%
|
20 bps
|
Income from operations as a percentage of gross profit
|
29.1
|
%
|
28.7
|
%
|
40 bps
|
Adjusted income from operations as a percentage of revenue
|
4.7
|
%
|
4.6
|
%
|
10 bps
|
Adjusted income from operations as a percentage of gross profit
|
29.0
|
%
|
28.4
|
%
|
60 bps
|
Revenue mix
|
New vehicle
|
53.5
|
%
|
53.9
|
%
|
Used vehicle retail
|
27.1
|
%
|
27.2
|
%
|
Used vehicle wholesale
|
2.6
|
%
|
2.7
|
%
|
Parts and service
|
12.4
|
%
|
11.9
|
%
|
Finance and insurance
|
4.4
|
%
|
4.3
|
%
|
Total revenue
|
100.0
|
%
|
100.0
|
%
|
Gross profit mix
|
New vehicle
|
13.0
|
%
|
14.6
|
%
|
Used vehicle retail
|
11.7
|
%
|
12.0
|
%
|
Used vehicle wholesale
|
0.4
|
%
|
0.2
|
%
|
Parts and service
|
47.7
|
%
|
46.7
|
%
|
Finance and insurance
|
27.2
|
%
|
26.5
|
%
|
Total gross profit
|
100.0
|
%
|
100.0
|
%
|
_____________________________
|
(1) Front end yield is calculated as gross profit from new vehicles, used retail vehicles and finance and insurance (net), divided by combined new
|
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
|
SAME STORE OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (In millions)
|
(Unaudited)
|
For the Three Months
|
Increase
|
%
|
2019
|
2018
|
Revenue
|
New vehicle:
|
Luxury
|
$
|
315.1
|
$
|
299.9
|
$
|
15.2
|
5
|
%
|
Import
|
423.3
|
423.8
|
(0.5)
|
—
|
%
|
Domestic
|
181.4
|
193.2
|
(11.8)
|
(6)
|
%
|
Total new vehicle
|
919.8
|
916.9
|
2.9
|
—
|
%
|
Used Vehicle:
|
Retail
|
465.2
|
462.5
|
2.7
|
1
|
%
|
Wholesale
|
45.3
|
44.9
|
0.4
|
1
|
%
|
Total used vehicle
|
510.5
|
507.4
|
3.1
|
1
|
%
|
Parts and service
|
217.5
|
201.8
|
15.7
|
8
|
%
|
Finance and insurance
|
77.0
|
71.8
|
5.2
|
7
|
%
|
Total revenue
|
$
|
1,724.8
|
$
|
1,697.9
|
$
|
26.9
|
2
|
%
|
Gross profit
|
New vehicle:
|
Luxury
|
$
|
19.2
|
$
|
19.4
|
$
|
(0.2)
|
(1)
|
%
|
Import
|
9.5
|
12.0
|
(2.5)
|
(21)
|
%
|
Domestic
|
7.6
|
8.7
|
(1.1)
|
(13)
|
%
|
Total new vehicle
|
36.3
|
40.1
|
(3.8)
|
(9)
|
%
|
Used Vehicle:
|
Retail
|
32.9
|
33.3
|
(0.4)
|
(1)
|
%
|
Wholesale
|
1.2
|
0.5
|
0.7
|
140
|
%
|
Total used vehicle
|
34.1
|
33.8
|
0.3
|
1
|
%
|
Parts and service:
|
Customer pay
|
77.2
|
73.3
|
3.9
|
5
|
%
|
Warranty
|
21.6
|
18.2
|
3.4
|
19
|
%
|
Wholesale parts
|
5.7
|
5.4
|
0.3
|
6
|
%
|
Parts and service, excluding reconditioning and preparation
|
104.5
|
96.9
|
7.6
|
8
|
%
|
Reconditioning and preparation
|
31.3
|
31.0
|
0.3
|
1
|
%
|
Total parts and service
|
135.8
|
127.9
|
7.9
|
6
|
%
|
Finance and insurance
|
77.0
|
71.8
|
5.2
|
7
|
%
|
Total gross profit
|
$
|
283.2
|
$
|
273.6
|
$
|
9.6
|
4
|
%
|
SG&A expense
|
$
|
192.1
|
$
|
187.3
|
$
|
4.8
|
3
|
%
|
SG&A expense as a percentage of gross profit
|
67.8
|
%
|
68.5
|
%
|
(70) bps
|
_____________________________
|
Same store amounts consist of information from dealerships for identical months in each comparative period, commencing with the first month we owned the
|
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
|
SAME STORE OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (Continued)
|
(Unaudited)
|
For the Three Months
|
Increase
|
%
|
2019
|
2018
|
Unit sales
|
New vehicle:
|
Luxury
|
5,719
|
5,590
|
129
|
2
|
%
|
Import
|
15,031
|
15,053
|
(22)
|
—
|
%
|
Domestic
|
4,483
|
5,001
|
(518)
|
(10)
|
%
|
Total new vehicle
|
25,233
|
25,644
|
(411)
|
(2)
|
%
|
Used vehicle retail
|
21,176
|
21,252
|
(76)
|
—
|
%
|
Used to new ratio
|
83.9
|
%
|
82.9
|
%
|
100
|
bps
|
Average selling price
|
New vehicle
|
$
|
36,452
|
$
|
35,755
|
$
|
697
|
2
|
%
|
Used vehicle retail
|
21,968
|
21,763
|
205
|
1
|
%
|
Average gross profit per unit
|
New vehicle:
|
Luxury
|
$
|
3,357
|
$
|
3,470
|
$
|
(113)
|
(3)
|
%
|
Import
|
632
|
797
|
(165)
|
(21)
|
%
|
Domestic
|
1,695
|
1,740
|
(45)
|
(3)
|
%
|
Total new vehicle
|
1,439
|
1,564
|
(125)
|
(8)
|
%
|
Used vehicle retail
|
1,554
|
1,567
|
(13)
|
(1)
|
%
|
Finance and insurance, net
|
1,659
|
1,531
|
128
|
8
|
%
|
Front end yield (1)
|
3,150
|
3,096
|
54
|
2
|
%
|
Gross margin
|
New vehicle:
|
Luxury
|
6.1
|
%
|
6.5
|
%
|
(40)
|
bps
|
Import
|
2.2
|
%
|
2.8
|
%
|
(60)
|
bps
|
Domestic
|
4.2
|
%
|
4.5
|
%
|
(30)
|
bps
|
Total new vehicle
|
3.9
|
%
|
4.4
|
%
|
(50)
|
bps
|
Used vehicle retail
|
7.1
|
%
|
7.2
|
%
|
(10)
|
bps
|
Parts and service:
|
Parts and service, excluding reconditioning and preparation
|
48.0
|
%
|
48.0
|
%
|
0
|
bps
|
Parts and service, including reconditioning and preparation
|
62.4
|
%
|
63.4
|
%
|
(100)
|
bps
|
Total gross profit margin
|
16.4
|
%
|
16.1
|
%
|
30
|
bps
|
_____________________________
|
Same store amounts consist of information from dealerships for identical months in each comparative period, commencing with the first month we owned the dealership. Additionally, amounts related to divested dealerships are excluded from each comparative period.
|
(1) Front end yield is calculated as gross profit from new vehicles, used retail vehicles and finance and insurance (net), divided by combined new and
|
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
For the Six Months Ended
|
Increase
|
%
|
2019
|
2018
|
REVENUE:
|
New vehicle
|
$
|
1,837.0
|
$
|
1,785.8
|
$
|
51.2
|
3
|
%
|
Used vehicle:
|
Retail
|
944.8
|
906.7
|
38.1
|
4
|
%
|
Wholesale
|
98.7
|
94.8
|
3.9
|
4
|
%
|
Total used vehicle
|
1,043.5
|
1,001.5
|
42.0
|
4
|
%
|
Parts and service
|
442.1
|
403.8
|
38.3
|
9
|
%
|
Finance and insurance, net
|
151.7
|
141.7
|
10.0
|
7
|
%
|
TOTAL REVENUE
|
3,474.3
|
3,332.8
|
141.5
|
4
|
%
|
GROSS PROFIT:
|
New vehicle
|
76.2
|
79.2
|
(3.0)
|
(4)
|
%
|
Used vehicle:
|
Retail
|
68.3
|
65.8
|
2.5
|
4
|
%
|
Wholesale
|
2.1
|
1.8
|
0.3
|
17
|
%
|
Total used vehicle
|
70.4
|
67.6
|
2.8
|
4
|
%
|
Parts and service
|
275.9
|
254.7
|
21.2
|
8
|
%
|
Finance and insurance, net
|
151.7
|
141.7
|
10.0
|
7
|
%
|
TOTAL GROSS PROFIT
|
574.2
|
543.2
|
31.0
|
6
|
%
|
OPERATING EXPENSES:
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
391.7
|
374.8
|
16.9
|
5
|
%
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
17.6
|
16.7
|
0.9
|
5
|
%
|
Other operating expense (income), net
|
1.2
|
(1.1)
|
2.3
|
NM
|
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
|
163.7
|
152.8
|
10.9
|
7
|
%
|
OTHER EXPENSES (INCOME):
|
Floor plan interest expense
|
20.7
|
14.6
|
6.1
|
42
|
%
|
Other interest expense, net
|
27.5
|
26.2
|
1.3
|
5
|
%
|
Swap interest expense
|
—
|
0.4
|
(0.4)
|
(100)
|
%
|
Gain on divestiture
|
(11.7)
|
—
|
(11.7)
|
NM
|
Total other expenses, net
|
36.5
|
41.2
|
(4.7)
|
(11)
|
%
|
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
127.2
|
111.6
|
15.6
|
14
|
%
|
Income tax expense
|
31.4
|
28.3
|
3.1
|
11
|
%
|
NET INCOME
|
$
|
95.8
|
$
|
83.3
|
$
|
12.5
|
15
|
%
|
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:
|
Basic—
|
Net income
|
$
|
4.99
|
$
|
4.08
|
$
|
0.91
|
22
|
%
|
Diluted—
|
Net income
|
$
|
4.96
|
$
|
4.02
|
$
|
0.94
|
23
|
%
|
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:
|
Basic
|
19.2
|
20.4
|
(1.2)
|
(6)
|
%
|
Restricted stock
|
—
|
0.1
|
(0.1)
|
(100)
|
%
|
Performance share units
|
0.1
|
0.2
|
(0.1)
|
(50)
|
%
|
Diluted
|
19.3
|
20.7
|
(1.4)
|
(7)
|
%
|
______________________________
|
NM—Not Meaningful
|
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
|
KEY OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (In millions, except per unit data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
For the Six Months Ended
|
Increase
|
%
|
2019
|
2018
|
Unit sales
|
New vehicle: