Asbury Automotive Group Announces 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results

Record second quarter EPS of $2.84 per diluted share, up 35% over prior year EPS

Record second quarter adjusted EPS of $2.38 per diluted share (a non-GAAP measure), up 14% over prior year EPS

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.

Jul 26, 2019, 07:00 ET

DULUTH, Ga., July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG), one of the largest automotive retail and service companies in the U.S., reported net income for the second quarter 2019 of $54.9 million ($2.84 per diluted share) and adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) of $45.9 million ($2.38 per diluted share). This compares to net income of $43.2 million ($2.11 per diluted share) in the prior year quarter and adjusted net income of $42.7 million ($2.08 per diluted share).

Net income for the second quarter 2019 was adjusted for a gain on  divestiture of our Nissan Houston store of $11.7 million pre-tax ($0.45 per diluted share) and gain on sale of land of $0.3 million ($0.01 per diluted share). Net income for the second quarter 2018 was adjusted for gains from legal settlements of $0.7 million pre-tax ($0.03 per diluted share)

"In a lower SAAR environment, we grew revenue 5%, delivered 10% parts and service revenue growth, improved our SG&A as a percentage of gross profit 60 basis points, and grew adjusted EPS 14%," said David Hult, Asbury's President and Chief Executive Officer. "While we experienced new vehicle margin pressure, we were able to grow our total front end yield by over $50 per vehicle."

Second Quarter 2019 Operational Summary

Total company:

  • Total revenue increased 5%; gross profit increased 6%
  • Gross margin increased 30 basis points to 16.4%
  • SG&A as a percentage of gross profit decreased 60 basis points to 68.0%
  • Adjusted income from operations increased 8%
  • Adjusted operating margin increased 20 basis points to 4.8%
  • Adjusted EPS from continuing operations increased 14%

Same store:

  • Total revenue increased 2%; gross profit increased 4%
  • New vehicle revenue was flat; gross profit decreased 9%
  • Used vehicle retail revenue increased 1%; gross profit decreased 1%
  • Finance and insurance revenue and gross profit increased 7%
  • Parts and service revenue increased 8%; gross profit increased 6%

Strategic Highlights:

  • Divested our Nissan store in Houston, TX
  • Signed agreements to acquire two import stores, one in the Indianapolis market and one in a new market. We expect to close both in the third quarter, subject to customary closing conditions, and these stores to generate approximately $175 million in combined annualized revenue.
  • Repurchased $4 million of common stock.

About Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. ("Asbury"), a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Duluth, GA, is one of the largest automotive retailers in the U.S.  Asbury currently operates 86 dealerships, consisting of 105 franchises, representing 30 domestic and foreign brands of vehicles.  Asbury also operates 24 collision repair centers.  Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical fact, and may include statements relating to goals, plans, market conditions and projections regarding Asbury's financial position, liquidity, results of operations, market position and dealership portfolio, and other initiatives and future business strategy.  These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in the statements.  These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, market factors, Asbury's relationships with, and the financial and operational stability of, vehicle manufacturers and other suppliers, acts of God or other incidents which may adversely impact supply from vehicle manufacturers and/or present retail sales challenges, risks associated with Asbury's indebtedness (including available borrowing capacity, compliance with its financial covenants and ability to refinance or repay such indebtedness, on favorable terms), Asbury's relationships with, and the financial stability of, its lenders and lessors, risks related to competition in the automotive retail and service industries, general economic conditions both nationally and locally, governmental regulations, legislation, adverse results in litigation and other proceedings, and Asbury's ability to execute its digital initiatives and other operational strategies, Asbury's ability to leverage gains from its dealership portfolio, Asbury's ability to capitalize on opportunities to repurchase its debt and equity securities or purchase properties that it currently leases, and Asbury's ability to stay within its targeted range for capital expenditures.  There can be no guarantees that Asbury's plans for future operations will be successfully implemented or that they will prove to be commercially successful.

These and other risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements are and will be discussed in Asbury's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.  We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)


For the Three Months
Ended June 30,

Increase
(Decrease)

%
Change

2019

2018

REVENUE:






New vehicle

$

965.2

$

928.7

$

36.5

4

%

Used vehicle:






Retail

486.6

470.9

15.7

3

%

Wholesale

47.0

46.0

1.0

2

%

     Total used vehicle

533.6

516.9

16.7

3

%

Parts and service

224.5

204.5

20.0

10

%

Finance and insurance, net

80.2

73.5

6.7

9

%

TOTAL REVENUE

1,803.5

1,723.6

79.9

5

%

GROSS PROFIT:






New vehicle

38.3

40.6

(2.3)

(6)

%

Used vehicle:






Retail

34.7

33.6

1.1

3

%

Wholesale

1.2

0.5

0.7

140

%

     Total used vehicle

35.9

34.1

1.8

5

%

Parts and service

140.6

129.6

11.0

8

%

Finance and insurance, net

80.2

73.5

6.7

9

%

TOTAL GROSS PROFIT

295.0

277.8

17.2

6

%

OPERATING EXPENSES:






Selling, general and administrative

200.7

190.6

10.1

5

%

Depreciation and amortization

9.0

8.5

0.5

6

%

Other operating (income) expenses, net

(0.6)

(0.9)

0.3

33

%

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

85.9

79.6

6.3

8

%

OTHER EXPENSES (INCOME):






Floor plan interest expense

10.5

8.0

2.5

31

%

Other interest expense, net

13.6

13.2

0.4

3

%

Swap interest expense



0.2

(0.2)

(100)

%

Gain on divestiture

(11.7)



(11.7)

NM

Total other expenses, net

12.4

21.4

(9.0)

(42)

%

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

73.5

58.2

15.3

26

%

Income tax expense

18.6

15.0

3.6

24

%

NET INCOME

$

54.9

$

43.2

$

11.7

27

%

EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:






Basic—






Net income

$

2.87

$

2.13

$

0.74

35

%

Diluted—






Net income

$

2.84

$

2.11

$

0.73

35

%

WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:






Basic

19.1

20.3

(1.2)

(6)

%

Restricted stock

0.1

0.1



%

Performance share units

0.1

0.1



%

Diluted

19.3

20.5

(1.2)

(6)

%

____________________________________

NMNot Meaningful

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

KEY OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (In millions, except per unit data)

(Unaudited)


For the Three Months
Ended June 30,

Increase
(Decrease)

%
Change

2019

2018

Unit sales






New vehicle:






Luxury

5,746

5,590

156

3

%

Import

15,256

15,478

(222)

(1)

%

Domestic

5,447

5,001

446

9

%

     Total new vehicle

26,449

26,069

380

1

%

Used vehicle retail

22,259

21,685

574

3

%

Used to new ratio

84.2

%

83.2

%

100 bps


Average selling price






New vehicle

$

36,493

$

35,625

$

868

2

%

Used vehicle retail

21,861

21,715

146

1

%

Average gross profit per unit






New vehicle:






Luxury

$

3,341

$

3,470

$

(129)

(4)

%

Import

623

808

(185)

(23)

%

Domestic

1,762

1,740

22

1

%

Total new vehicle

1,448

1,557

(109)

(7)

%

Used vehicle retail

1,559

1,549

10

1

%

Finance and insurance, net

1,647

1,539

108

7

%

Front end yield (1)

3,145

3,093

52

2

%

Gross margin






New vehicle:






Luxury

6.1

%

6.5

%

(40) bps


Import

2.2

%

2.9

%

(70) bps


Domestic

4.4

%

4.5

%

(10) bps


Total new vehicle

4.0

%

4.4

%

(40) bps


Used vehicle retail

7.1

%

7.1

%

0 bps


Parts and service

62.6

%

63.4

%

(80) bps


Total gross profit margin

16.4

%

16.1

%

30 bps


SG&A metrics






Rent expense

$

6.8

$

6.3

$

0.5

8

%

Total SG&A as a percentage of gross profit

68.0

%

68.6

%

(60) bps


SG&A, excluding rent expense as a percentage of gross profit

65.7

%

66.3

%

(60) bps


Operating metrics






Income from operations as a percentage of revenue

4.8

%

4.6

%

20 bps


Income from operations as a percentage of gross profit

29.1

%

28.7

%

40 bps


Adjusted income from operations as a percentage of revenue

4.7

%

4.6

%

10 bps


Adjusted income from operations as a percentage of gross profit

29.0

%

28.4

%

60 bps


Revenue mix






New vehicle

53.5

%

53.9

%



Used vehicle retail

27.1

%

27.2

%



Used vehicle wholesale

2.6

%

2.7

%



Parts and service

12.4

%

11.9

%



Finance and insurance

4.4

%

4.3

%



     Total revenue

100.0

%

100.0

%



Gross profit mix






New vehicle

13.0

%

14.6

%



Used vehicle retail

11.7

%

12.0

%



Used vehicle wholesale

0.4

%

0.2

%



Parts and service

47.7

%

46.7

%



Finance and insurance

27.2

%

26.5

%



     Total gross profit

100.0

%

100.0

%



_____________________________

(1)       Front end yield is calculated as gross profit from new vehicles, used retail vehicles and finance and insurance (net), divided by combined new
           and used retail unit sales.

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

SAME STORE OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (In millions)

(Unaudited)


For the Three Months
Ended June 30,

Increase
(Decrease)

%
Change

2019

2018

Revenue






New vehicle:






Luxury

$

315.1

$

299.9

$

15.2

5

%

Import

423.3

423.8

(0.5)

%

Domestic

181.4

193.2

(11.8)

(6)

%

     Total new vehicle

919.8

916.9

2.9

%

Used Vehicle:






Retail

465.2

462.5

2.7

1

%

Wholesale

45.3

44.9

0.4

1

%

     Total used vehicle

510.5

507.4

3.1

1

%

Parts and service

217.5

201.8

15.7

8

%

Finance and insurance

77.0

71.8

5.2

7

%

Total revenue

$

1,724.8

$

1,697.9

$

26.9

2

%








Gross profit






New vehicle:






Luxury

$

19.2

$

19.4

$

(0.2)

(1)

%

Import

9.5

12.0

(2.5)

(21)

%

Domestic

7.6

8.7

(1.1)

(13)

%

     Total new vehicle

36.3

40.1

(3.8)

(9)

%

Used Vehicle:






Retail

32.9

33.3

(0.4)

(1)

%

Wholesale

1.2

0.5

0.7

140

%

     Total used vehicle

34.1

33.8

0.3

1

%

Parts and service:






Customer pay

77.2

73.3

3.9

5

%

Warranty

21.6

18.2

3.4

19

%

Wholesale parts

5.7

5.4

0.3

6

%

     Parts and service, excluding reconditioning and preparation

104.5

96.9

7.6

8

%

Reconditioning and preparation

31.3

31.0

0.3

1

%

Total parts and service

135.8

127.9

7.9

6

%

Finance and insurance

77.0

71.8

5.2

7

%

Total gross profit

$

283.2

$

273.6

$

9.6

4

%








SG&A expense

$

192.1

$

187.3

$

4.8

3

%

SG&A expense as a percentage of gross profit

67.8

%

68.5

%

(70) bps


_____________________________

Same store amounts consist of information from dealerships for identical months in each comparative period, commencing with the first month we owned the
dealership. Additionally, amounts related to divested dealerships are excluded from each comparative period.

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

SAME STORE OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (Continued)

(Unaudited)


For the Three Months
Ended June 30,

Increase
(Decrease)

%
Change

2019

2018

Unit sales






New vehicle:






Luxury

5,719

5,590

129

2

%

Import

15,031

15,053

(22)

%

Domestic

4,483

5,001

(518)

(10)

%

     Total new vehicle

25,233

25,644

(411)

(2)

%

Used vehicle retail

21,176

21,252

(76)

%

Used to new ratio

83.9

%

82.9

%

100

bps









Average selling price






New vehicle

$

36,452

$

35,755

$

697

2

%

Used vehicle retail

21,968

21,763

205

1

%








Average gross profit per unit






New vehicle:






Luxury

$

3,357

$

3,470

$

(113)

(3)

%

Import

632

797

(165)

(21)

%

Domestic

1,695

1,740

(45)

(3)

%

Total new vehicle

1,439

1,564

(125)

(8)

%

Used vehicle retail

1,554

1,567

(13)

(1)

%

Finance and insurance, net

1,659

1,531

128

8

%

Front end yield (1)

3,150

3,096

54

2

%








Gross margin






New vehicle:






Luxury

6.1

%

6.5

%

(40)

bps

Import

2.2

%

2.8

%

(60)

bps

Domestic

4.2

%

4.5

%

(30)

bps

Total new vehicle

3.9

%

4.4

%

(50)

bps

Used vehicle retail

7.1

%

7.2

%

(10)

bps

Parts and service:






Parts and service, excluding reconditioning and preparation

48.0

%

48.0

%

0

bps

Parts and service, including reconditioning and preparation

62.4

%

63.4

%

(100)

bps

Total gross profit margin

16.4

%

16.1

%

30

bps

_____________________________

Same store amounts consist of information from dealerships for identical months in each comparative period, commencing with the first month we owned the dealership. Additionally, amounts related to divested dealerships are excluded from each comparative period.

(1)       Front end yield is calculated as gross profit from new vehicles, used retail vehicles and finance and insurance (net), divided by combined new and
            used retail unit sales.

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

For the Six Months Ended
June 30,

Increase
(Decrease)

%
Change

2019

2018

REVENUE:






New vehicle

$

1,837.0

$

1,785.8

$

51.2

3

%

Used vehicle:






Retail

944.8

906.7

38.1

4

%

Wholesale

98.7

94.8

3.9

4

%

     Total used vehicle

1,043.5

1,001.5

42.0

4

%

Parts and service

442.1

403.8

38.3

9

%

Finance and insurance, net

151.7

141.7

10.0

7

%

TOTAL REVENUE

3,474.3

3,332.8

141.5

4

%

GROSS PROFIT:






New vehicle

76.2

79.2

(3.0)

(4)

%

Used vehicle:






Retail

68.3

65.8

2.5

4

%

Wholesale

2.1

1.8

0.3

17

%

     Total used vehicle

70.4

67.6

2.8

4

%

Parts and service

275.9

254.7

21.2

8

%

Finance and insurance, net

151.7

141.7

10.0

7

%

TOTAL GROSS PROFIT

574.2

543.2

31.0

6

%

OPERATING EXPENSES:






Selling, general and administrative

391.7

374.8

16.9

5

%

Depreciation and amortization

17.6

16.7

0.9

5

%

Other operating expense (income), net

1.2

(1.1)

2.3

NM

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

163.7

152.8

10.9

7

%

OTHER EXPENSES (INCOME):






Floor plan interest expense

20.7

14.6

6.1

42

%

Other interest expense, net

27.5

26.2

1.3

5

%

Swap interest expense



0.4

(0.4)

(100)

%

Gain on divestiture

(11.7)



(11.7)

NM

Total other expenses, net

36.5

41.2

(4.7)

(11)

%

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

127.2

111.6

15.6

14

%

Income tax expense

31.4

28.3

3.1

11

%

NET INCOME

$

95.8

$

83.3

$

12.5

15

%

EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:






Basic—






Net income

$

4.99

$

4.08

$

0.91

22

%

Diluted—






Net income

$

4.96

$

4.02

$

0.94

23

%

WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:






Basic

19.2

20.4

(1.2)

(6)

%

Restricted stock



0.1

(0.1)

(100)

%

Performance share units

0.1

0.2

(0.1)

(50)

%

Diluted

19.3

20.7

(1.4)

(7)

%

______________________________

NMNot Meaningful

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

KEY OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (In millions, except per unit data)

(Unaudited)


For the Six Months Ended
June 30,

Increase
(Decrease)

%
Change

2019

2018

Unit sales






New vehicle: