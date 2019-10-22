Asbury Automotive Group Announces 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results

DULUTH, Ga., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG), one of the largest automotive retail and service companies in the U.S., reported net income for the third quarter 2019 of $45.0 million ($2.33 per diluted share). There were no adjustments in the third quarter. This compares to net income of $44.3 million ($2.18 per diluted share) in the prior year quarter and adjusted net income of $44.9 million ($2.21 per diluted share).

Net income for the third quarter 2018 was adjusted for a 2017 Tax Act adjustment of $0.6 million ($0.03 per diluted share).

"We delivered a very strong quarter. We grew revenue 5%, delivered 9% parts and service gross profit growth, grew F&I gross profit by 10%, and grew adjusted EPS 5%," said David Hult, Asbury's President and Chief Executive Officer. "During the quarter, we expanded our business by acquiring a Toyota store in Indianapolis and a Subaru store in Denver. We expect these stores to generate approximately $175 million in combined annual revenues."

Third Quarter 2019 Operational Summary

Total company:

Total revenue increased 5%; gross profit increased 5%

Gross margin increased 10 basis points to 15.9%

SG&A as a percentage of gross profit increased 100 basis points to 68.9%

Adjusted operating margin 4.5%

Adjusted EPS from continuing operations increased 5%

Same store:

Total revenue increased 2%; gross profit increased 3%

Gross margin increased 20 basis points to 16.0%

New vehicle revenue decreased 3%; gross profit decreased 12%

Used vehicle retail revenue increased 9%; gross profit decreased 1%

Finance and insurance revenue and gross profit increased 8%

Parts and service revenue increased 8%; gross profit increased 7%

Strategic Highlights:

Acquired a Toyota store in the Indianapolis market and a Subaru store in the Colorado market. We expect these stores to generate approximately $175 million in combined annual revenues.

market and a Subaru store in the market. We expect these stores to generate approximately in combined annual revenues. Repurchased $4 million of common stock

About Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. ("Asbury"), a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Duluth, GA, is one of the largest automotive retailers in the U.S. Asbury currently operates 88 dealerships, consisting of 107 franchises, representing 31 domestic and foreign brands of vehicles. Asbury also operates 25 collision repair centers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts.

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)



For the Three Months

Ended September 30,

Increase

(Decrease)

%

Change

2019

2018



REVENUE:













New vehicle $ 986.9



$ 980.5



$ 6.4



1 % Used vehicle:













Retail 505.0



448.7



56.3



13 % Wholesale 41.9



48.8



(6.9)



(14) % Total used vehicle 546.9



497.5



49.4



10 % Parts and service 227.6



206.1



21.5



10 % Finance and insurance, net 80.6



73.3



7.3



10 % TOTAL REVENUE 1,842.0



1,757.4



84.6



5 % GROSS PROFIT:













New vehicle 38.6



42.1



(3.5)



(8) % Used vehicle:













Retail 33.9



32.7



1.2



4 % Wholesale (1.5)



0.1



(1.6)



NM

Total used vehicle 32.4



32.8



(0.4)



(1) % Parts and service 141.5



129.8



11.7



9 % Finance and insurance, net 80.6



73.3



7.3



10 % TOTAL GROSS PROFIT 293.1



278.0



15.1



5 % OPERATING EXPENSES:













Selling, general and administrative 202.0



188.8



13.2



7 % Depreciation and amortization 9.1



8.5



0.6



7 % Other operating (income) expenses, net (0.2)



(0.1)



(0.1)



(100) % INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 82.2



80.8



1.4



2 % OTHER EXPENSES (INCOME):













Floor plan interest expense 9.0



8.4



0.6



7 % Other interest expense, net 13.7



13.2



0.5



4 % Swap interest expense —



0.1



(0.1)



— % Total other expenses, net 22.7



21.7



1.0



5 % INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 59.5



59.1



0.4



1 % Income tax expense 14.5



14.8



(0.3)



(2) % NET INCOME $ 45.0



$ 44.3



$ 0.7



2 % EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:













Basic—













Net income $ 2.36



$ 2.22



$ 0.14



6 % Diluted—













Net income $ 2.33



$ 2.18



$ 0.15



7 % WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:













Basic 19.1



20.0



(0.9)



(5) % Restricted stock 0.1



0.1



—



— % Performance share units 0.1



0.2



(0.1)



(50) % Diluted 19.3



20.3



(1.0)



(5) % ______________________________ NM—Not Meaningful

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. KEY OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (In millions, except per unit data) (Unaudited)



For the Three Months

Ended September 30,

Increase

(Decrease)

%

Change

2019

2018



Unit sales













New vehicle:













Luxury 6,025



5,685



340



6 % Import 15,998



17,046



(1,048)



(6) % Domestic 5,055



5,019



36



1 % Total new vehicle 27,078



27,750



(672)



(2) % Used vehicle retail 22,988



20,824



2,164



10 % Used to new ratio 84.9 %

75.0 %

990 bps





Average selling price













New vehicle $ 36,447



$ 35,333



$ 1,114



3 % Used vehicle retail 21,968



21,547



421



2 % Average gross profit per unit













New vehicle:













Luxury $ 3,270



$ 3,272



$ (2)



— % Import 638



903



(265)



(29) % Domestic 1,721



1,614



107



7 % Total new vehicle 1,426



1,517



(91)



(6) % Used vehicle retail 1,475



1,570



(95)



(6) % Finance and insurance, net 1,610



1,509



101



7 % Front end yield (1) 3,058



3,049



9



— % Gross margin













New vehicle:













Luxury 6.1 %

6.2 %

(10) bps





Import 2.2 %

3.2 %

(100) bps





Domestic 4.2 %

4.1 %

10 bps





Total new vehicle 3.9 %

4.3 %

(40) bps





Used vehicle retail 6.7 %

7.3 %

(60) bps





Parts and service 62.2 %

63.0 %

(80) bps





Total gross profit margin 15.9 %

15.8 %

10 bps





SG&A metrics













Rent expense $ 6.7



$ 6.4



$ 0.3



5 % Total SG&A as a percentage of gross profit 68.9 %

67.9 %

100 bps





SG&A, excluding rent expense as a percentage of gross profit 66.6 %

65.6 %

100 bps





Operating metrics













Income from operations as a percentage of revenue 4.5 %

4.6 %

(10) bps





Income from operations as a percentage of gross profit 28.0 %

29.1 %

(110) bps





Adjusted income from operations as a percentage of revenue 4.5 %

4.6 %

(10) bps





Adjusted income from operations as a percentage of gross profit 28.0 %

29.1 %

(110) bps





Revenue mix













New vehicle 53.6 %

55.8 %







Used vehicle retail 27.3 %

25.5 %







Used vehicle wholesale 2.3 %

2.8 %







Parts and service 12.4 %

11.7 %







Finance and insurance 4.4 %

4.2 %







Total revenue 100.0 %

100.0 %







Gross profit mix













New vehicle 13.2 %

15.1 %







Used vehicle retail 11.5 %

11.8 %







Used vehicle wholesale (0.5) %

— %







Parts and service 48.3 %

46.7 %







Finance and insurance 27.5 %

26.4 %







Total gross profit 100.0 %

100.0 %









_____________________________ (1) Front end yield is calculated as gross profit from new vehicles, used retail vehicles and finance and insurance (net), divided by combined new and used retail unit sales.

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. SAME STORE OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (In millions) (Unaudited)



For the Three Months

Ended September 30,

Increase

(Decrease)

%

Change

2019

2018



Revenue













New vehicle:













Luxury $ 323.1



$ 297.8



$ 25.3



8 % Import 450.8



474.0



(23.2)



(5) % Domestic 169.2



197.5



(28.3)



(14) % Total new vehicle 943.1



969.3



(26.2)



(3) % Used Vehicle:













Retail 481.7



442.4



39.3



9 % Wholesale 40.5



47.5



(7.0)



(15) % Total used vehicle 522.2



489.9



32.3



7 % Parts and service 220.8



203.8



17.0



8 % Finance and insurance 77.8



72.2



5.6



8 % Total revenue $ 1,763.9



$ 1,735.2



$ 28.7



2 %















Gross profit













New vehicle:













Luxury $ 19.7



$ 18.7



$ 1.0



5 % Import 10.1



14.8



(4.7)



(32) % Domestic 6.9



8.1



(1.2)



(15) % Total new vehicle 36.7



41.6



(4.9)



(12) % Used Vehicle:













Retail 32.0



32.4



(0.4)



(1) % Wholesale (1.5)



0.2



(1.7)



NM

Total used vehicle 30.5



32.6



(2.1)



(6) % Parts and service:













Customer pay 77.0



72.2



4.8



7 % Warranty 21.6



19.1



2.5



13 % Wholesale parts 5.8



5.5



0.3



5 % Parts and service, excluding reconditioning and preparation 104.4



96.8



7.6



8 % Reconditioning and preparation 32.6



31.5



1.1



3 % Total parts and service 137.0



128.3



8.7



7 % Finance and insurance 77.8



72.2



5.6



8 % Total gross profit $ 282.0



$ 274.7



$ 7.3



3 %















SG&A expense $ 194.6



$ 186.2



$ 8.4



5 % SG&A expense as a percentage of gross profit 69.0 %

67.8 %

120 bps





_____________________________ Same store amounts consist of information from dealerships for identical months in each comparative period, commencing with the first month we owned the dealership. Additionally, amounts related to divested dealerships are excluded from each comparative period.

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. SAME STORE OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (Continued) (Unaudited)



For the Three Months

Ended September 30,

Increase

(Decrease)

%

Change

2019

2018



Unit sales













New vehicle:













Luxury 5,993



5,685



308



5 % Import 15,828



16,619



(791)



(5) % Domestic 4,165



5,019



(854)



(17) % Total new vehicle 25,986



27,323



(1,337)



(5) % Used vehicle retail 21,810



20,511



1,299



6 % Used to new ratio 83.9 %

75.1 %

880 bps





















Average selling price













New vehicle $ 36,293



$ 35,476



$ 817



2 % Used vehicle retail 22,086



21,569



517



2 %















Average gross profit per unit













New vehicle:













Luxury $ 3,287



$ 3,289



$ (2)



— % Import 638



891



(253)



(28) % Domestic 1,657



1,614



43



3 % Total new vehicle 1,412



1,523



(111)



(7) % Used vehicle retail 1,467



1,580



(113)



(7) % Finance and insurance, net 1,628



1,509



119



8 % Front end yield (1) 3,065



3,056



9



— %















Gross margin













New vehicle:













Luxury 6.1 %

6.3 %

(20) bps





Import 2.2 %

3.1 %

(90) bps





Domestic 4.1 %

4.1 %

—bps





Total new vehicle 3.9 %

4.3 %

(40) bps





Used vehicle retail 6.6 %

7.3 %

(70) bps





Parts and service:













Parts and service, excluding reconditioning and preparation 47.3 %

47.5 %

(20) bps





Parts and service, including reconditioning and preparation 62.0 %

63.0 %

(100) bps





Total gross profit margin 16.0 %

15.8 %

20 bps





_____________________________ Same store amounts consist of information from dealerships for identical months in each comparative period, commencing with the first month we owned the dealership. Additionally, amounts related to divested dealerships are excluded from each comparative period.

(1) Front end yield is calculated as gross profit from new vehicles, used retail vehicles and finance and insurance (net), divided by combined new and used retail unit sales.