Asbury Automotive Group Announces Amended and Restated $1.45 Billion Senior Credit Facility

DULUTH, Ga., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG), one of the largest automotive retail and service companies today announced that it has entered into a third amended and restated $1.45 billion, five-year syndicated senior credit facility. Asbury's new senior credit facility replaces the Company's previously amended and restated facility, and provides additional borrowing availability, increased financial flexibility, and an extended maturity date as compared to the prior facility. The new vehicle floor plan interest rate is reduced to one-month LIBOR plus 110 basis points and the used vehicle floor plan interest is reduced to one-month LIBOR plus 140 basis points (for LIBOR loans). The interest rate for the revolving credit facility will bear interest in a range of LIBOR plus 100 basis points to LIBOR plus 200 basis points (for LIBOR loans), based on the Company's consolidated lease adjusted leverage ratio. Asbury's new senior credit facility provides for:

a $250.0 million revolving credit facility (the "Revolving Credit Facility"),

revolving credit facility (the "Revolving Credit Facility"), a $1,040.0 million new vehicle revolving floor plan facility (the "New Vehicle Floor Plan Facility"), and

new vehicle revolving floor plan facility (the "New Vehicle Floor Plan Facility"), and a $160.0 million used vehicle revolving floor plan facility (the "Used Vehicle Floor Plan Facility").

The new senior credit facility also provides for the expansion of the availability thereunder, subject to certain conditions, up to a total availability of $1.625 billion. Additionally, the maturity date was extended from July 2021 to September 2024.

"This new $1.45 billion senior credit facility provides additional financial flexibility to support our business strategy over the next five years." said Sean Goodman, Asbury's Senior Vice President and CFO. "We want to thank our lending partners for their continued support."

The syndication was arranged through BOFA Securities, Inc. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association served as co-syndication agents. Mercedes-Benz Financial Services USA LLC and Toyota Motor Credit Corporation served as co-documentation agents. Bank of America, N.A. will serve as administrative agent. Lenders in the new syndicated credit facilities include five manufacturer-affiliated finance companies consisting of American Honda Finance Corporation, BMW Group Financial Services NA, LLC, Mercedes-Benz Financial Services USA LLC, Nissan Motor Acceptance Corporation, and Toyota Motor Credit Corporation, and it includes eight commercial banks and other lending institutions consisting of Bank of America, N.A., Branch Banking & Trust Company, JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., Mass Mutual Asset Finance LLC, Santander Bank, N.A., SunTrust Bank, U.S. Bank National Association, and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association.

