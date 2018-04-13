Asbury Automotive Group Schedules Release of First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

The conference call will be simulcast live on the internet and can be accessed by logging onto www.asburyauto.com or www.ccbn.com. A replay will be available at these sites for 30 days.

In addition, a live audio of the call will be accessible to the public by calling (800) 239-9838 (domestic), or (323) 794-2551 (international); passcode – 8795980. Callers should dial in approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the call begins.

A conference call replay will be available two hours following the call for seven days, and can be accessed by calling (888) 203-1112 (domestic), or (719) 457-0820 (international); passcode – 8795980.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. ("Asbury"), a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Duluth, GA, is one of the largest automotive retailers in the U.S. Asbury currently operates 81 dealerships, consisting of 95 franchises, representing 29 domestic and foreign brands of vehicles. Asbury also operates 25 collision repair centers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts.

