Asbury Automotive Group To Unveil Glovebox

The Asbury Automotive Group leadership team will unveil Glovebox — a completely online, comprehensive retail tool which offers real-time data-driven trade-in values, penny perfect loan payoff, VIN-specific F&I products personalized to the driver and is the only retail platform offering an automotive loan marketplace with more than 30+ lenders.

The automotive retail industry has struggled to find ways to make online car-buying completely digital while offering consumers convenience and transparency. While online vehicle selling, buying, and servicing tools exist, the experience for consumers remains fragmented. With Glovebox, Asbury aims to create a seamless and customized experience at all points of the car-buying and servicing process.



