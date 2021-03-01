Asbury Launches ThriveWell Tech

FREDERICK, Md., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asbury Communities is pleased to announce a strategic refocus of its integrated technology subsidiary into ThriveWell Tech, an IT outsourcing and consulting services company working to transform aging services. ThriveWell Tech reflects a forward-looking vision and mission to create and deploy advanced technologies and cloud-based services to support the emerging needs of modern seniors, and to improve IT and business operations for senior living operators and other organizations across the healthcare spectrum.

ThriveWell Tech has spent the past year building a new technical and services infrastructure, hiring leading experts from healthcare IT and incorporating advanced technologies into its managed service provider (MSP) portfolio. These changes will help clients improve the quality of life for residents, simplify technology challenges, and increase workflow efficiencies while strengthening IT security and assuring compliance with government regulations.

The company is distinguished by its MSP 2.0 model, a cloud-enabled platform that incorporates advanced automation tools and other efficient resources to help senior living operators dramatically lower costs and improve ROI while future-proofing their business. ThriveWell Tech's MSP 2.0 offers six distinct service packages that can be customized and bundled as a "care traffic control system" to meet the unique needs of each client.

"We've assembled a team of top talent from the senior living and technology industries that keenly understands the operations and workflows of senior living communities and is committed to enhancing the health and quality of life for residents," ThriveWell Tech President Nick Patel said. "We look forward to demonstrating to operators how our next-generation mix of technology, operational know-how and consultative guidance can generate a robust return on investment, help reduce historically high vacancy rates and carry them confidently into the future."

ThriveWell Tech launches with more than 20 years of experience providing IT services to senior living communities. Its parent company, Asbury Communities, is the nation's 16th largest not-for-profit system of continuing care retirement communities and related aging services, according to LeadingAge Zeigler 200, and operates eight vibrant communities in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

"Technology and the infrastructure to support it are absolutely foundational to a business's success, particularly in the health care space," says Asbury Communities President & CEO Doug Leidig. "We are excited to see ThriveWell Tech's vision transform IT for senior living operators and beyond."

Complementing ThriveWell Tech's MSP 2.0 is a catalog of strategic consulting and professional services including virtual CIO/CTO/CISO and other advisory services, enterprise analytics and cybersecurity. Learn more about ThriveWell Tech's services at its new website ThriveWellTech.com.

As part of its continual focus on discovering, evaluating and implementing new technology, ThriveWell Tech is involved in some very exciting machine learning and artificial intelligence innovation partnerships. In addition to senior living, ThriveWell Tech will be focusing their expansion of MSP 2.0 to hospitals, physician offices and physical therapy clinics.

About ThriveWell Tech

ThriveWell Tech, formerly known as Asbury Group Integrated Technologies, provides innovative IT solutions, strategic advisory services and an Advanced MSP 2.0 package of services to senior-living operators and other healthcare organizations. ThriveWell Tech's mission is to improve the lives of seniors through transformative technology, connect operators to the future, provide unmatched perspective and offer unparalleled technology. Based in Frederick, MD., ThriveWell Tech is part of Asbury Communities. ThriveWellTech.com

About Asbury Communities

Asbury Communities is the nation's 16th largest not-for-profit system of continuing care retirement communities and related aging services, according to the LeadingAge Zeigler 200 List. Founded in 1926, Asbury holds CARF International and EAGLE accreditation and was named a Fortune Top 20 Workplace in Aging Services. Asbury.org

