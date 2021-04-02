ASC Announces Launch Of 2020-2023 North American Market Report For Adhesives & Sealants, With A Global Overview

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Adhesive and Sealant Council (ASC) has announced the release of the new 2020–2023 North American Market Report for Adhesives & Sealants (NAMR) is now available for pre-sales purchase with fulfillment in April 2021. The report was produced in partnership with The ChemQuest Group Inc., a global business strategy and external technology development firm with focus and expertise specific to the specialty chemicals markets, headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, and an ASC Affiliate Member.

The report is now available for pre-ordering at ASC's online store, www.ascouncil.org/store.

The report features in-depth interviews, uncovering buying factors, technology trends, unmet needs, growth drivers and insights into competitive joining techniques.

Coverage includes the scope by end market, by technology, and by geographic region (via an expanded table of contents) as well as a 2020–2023 overview of mega and macro trends & drivers, the competitive landscape and market dynamics. The report is a combination of quantitative and qualitative metrics that are intended to assist stakeholders in the adhesive and sealant market with a reliable way to better understand and make business decisions.

Key sections of the report include:

**NEW** Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) is a rapidly growing industry. Double-digit annual growth is expected for the AM market through 2023. Adhesives will become more important to incorporating AM components into assemblies and end products. AM designers and adhesive R&D teams should collaborate to find suitable bonding solutions. ASC's 2020–2023 North American Market Report will provide the A&S value chain with the information they'll need for this collaborative effort in the Transportation and Assembly Operations.

Geographic Scope: ASC's North American Adhesives and Sealants Market Report defines the current marketplace in volume and value, and forecasts growth over a three-year period (2020-2023).

Industry Technology & Market Focus: Harmonized with FEICA's European Market Report and the CATIA Chinese market study on segment market definitions. Market data is organized similarly across adhesive and sealant technologies and end-use markets for your convenience.

Additional main sections include:

Global Market Size and Volume & Global Market Dynamics

Key Customer Selection Decision Criteria

Transportation and break out on key sub segments

**NEW** Learn key advantages for using additive manufacturing (3D printing) in legacy part reproduction, tooling for high volume manufacturing, and customized transportation products (with charts).

Paper Board & Related Products & key sub segments

**NEW** Flexible Packaging Chapter

Assembly Operations& key sub segments

**NEW** Learn how 3D printed rough surfaces affect adhesives end users' approach to bonding, the adhesive forms that are most compatible with industrialized additive manufacturing (AM) methods, and product application factors that determine success for adhesive use in assembly operations (with charts).

Building & Construction & key sub segments

**NEW** Composites use in construction, including applications such as structural strengthening, composite rebar, composite bridge, composite wind towers, and subsea components.

Woodworking & Joinery & key sub segments

A section dedicated to sealants and chemistry types

DIY/Retail, e-commerce (including new COVID-19 buying trends such as social commerce) and distribution

Regulatory outlook

The Adhesive and Sealant Council (ASC) is a North American trade association dedicated to representing the adhesive and sealant industry. The Council is comprised of 105 adhesive and sealant manufacturers, raw material and equipment suppliers, distributors and industry consultants, representing more than 75% of the U.S. industry with operations around the world. Offering education, legislative advocacy, professional networking and business growth solutions for its members, the ASC is the center of knowledge and catalyst for industry growth on a global basis for manufacturers, suppliers and end-users. For more information about ASC, visit https://www.ascouncil.org.

