ASC Engineered Solutions Acquires Trenton Pipe Nipple Company, LLC

COMMERCE, Calif., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ASC Engineered Solutions, a leading producer and supplier of precision engineered pipe connections, valves, support solutions and related services, has acquired Trenton Pipe Nipple Company, LLC of Federalsburg, Maryland.

Trenton Pipe Nipple Company produces and supplies brass and stainless nipples, fittings, and pipe to industrial pipe, valve and fittings markets. In addition, the company's custom fabrication capabilities will enable ASC Engineered Solutions to handle special customer requests for certain pipe nipples.

ASC Engineered Solutions' CEO Jason Hild noted, "We expect that the addition of Trenton Pipe Nipple will strengthen our organization's ability to provide differentiated solutions to our customers."

"We are excited to have the additional product breadth, knowledgeable team members, and distribution partners that Trenton Pipe Nipple brings to us," said Dean Taylor, Executive Vice President. He added, "I would personally like to thank Steve Holloway, past owner of Trenton, for his dedication to our industry and wish him well as he transitions into retirement. Steve will provide consultative support through the integration."

About ASC Engineered Solutions

ASC Engineered Solutions is defined by quality—in its products, services and support. With more than 1,400 employees, the company's portfolio of precision-engineered piping support, valves and connections provides products to more than 4,000 customers across industries, such as mechanical, industrial, fire protection, oil and gas, and commercial and residential construction. Its portfolio of leading brands includes ABZ Valve®, AFCON®, Anvil®, Anvil EPS, Anvil Services, Basic-PSA, Beck®, Catawissa, Cooplet®, FlexHead®, FPPI®, Gruvlok®, J.B. Smith, Merit®, North Alabama Pipe, Quadrant®, SCI®, Sharpe®, SlideLOK®, SPF® and SprinkFLEX®. With headquarters in Commerce, CA, and Exeter, NH, ASC also has ISO 9001:2015 certified production facilities in PA, TN, IL, TX, AL, LA, KS, and RI. www.asc-es.com

