ASC Ortho Management Company, LLC d/b/a Aligned Orthopedic Partners Provides Notice Following Data Security Incident

BETHESDA, Md., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ASC Ortho Management Company, LLC d/b/a Aligned Orthopedic Partners ("Aligned Orthopedic") recently notified potentially impacted individuals of a data security incident that may have involved their personal and/or protected health information. Aligned Orthopedic is a management services organization that offers orthopedic services in Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C.

On December 8, 2025, Aligned Orthopedic identified unusual activity in its email environment. Aligned Orthopedic took immediate steps to ensure its network was secure and launched an investigation with the support of external cybersecurity experts. Based on the investigation, Aligned Orthopedic learned that an unknown actor gained unauthorized access to its email environment between November 16, 2025 and December 16, 2025 and potentially accessed certain emails and files. Following a comprehensive review of the affected data, which concluded on February 17, 2026, Aligned Orthopedic learned that certain individuals' personal and/or protected information may have been involved in this incident.

The information that was potentially accessed without authorization varied by individual but may have included names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver's license or state identification numbers, Medicaid or Medicare numbers, financial account numbers, medical dates of service, medical provider names, mental or physical condition, medical treatment information, diagnosis or clinical information, prescription information, health insurance information, patient account numbers, and medical record numbers.

As soon as the incident was discovered, Aligned Orthopedic took the steps referenced above. Aligned Orthopedic also reported the incident to the U.S. Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights and consumer reporting agencies. Aligned Orthopedic also implemented measures to reduce the risk of similar incidents occurring in the future.

On April 17, 2026, Aligned Orthopedic mailed notice of this incident to potentially impacted individuals for which Aligned Orthopedic had identifiable address information. The notice provided information about the incident and resources that potentially impacted individuals could utilize to protect their information. For eligible individuals, this also included the opportunity to enroll in complimentary identity protection services through Cyberscout, a TransUnion company specializing in fraud assistance and remediation services.

Aligned Orthopedic has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident. The call center is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time (excluding major U.S. holidays) and can be reached at 1-833-877-6247. All affected individuals may qualify for complimentary identity protection services through Cyberscout. Individuals who have not received a notification letter must obtain verification of eligibility though the call center to enroll in services. The deadline to enroll in services is July 16, 2026.

SOURCE ASC Ortho Management Company, LLC d/b/a Aligned Orthopedic Partners