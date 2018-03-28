ASC Presents Prestigious Pathfinder Award to Euro NCAP's Michiel van Ratingen

This year's recipient is a leader in implementing new and improved safety requirements and test protocols encouraging the inclusion of cutting-edge safety equipment and capabilities into vehicles of all sizes and types in Europe, which is a catalyst for other regions of the world to follow suit. This activity has brought the latest life-saving capabilities to even the smallest and least expensive vehicle types, making safer vehicles available to all.

Doug Campbell, Automotive Safety Council President said,

"The ASC is proud to present this award to Michiel van Ratingen for his achievements in the field of automotive safety.

"Michiel has been a driving force in creating a roadmap for future reductions in road fatalities and serious injuries with the passionate goal of achieving zero fatalities one day."

Michiel van Ratingen, Euro NCAP Secretary General said,

"I am very proud to receive the prestigious Pathfinder award from the Automotive Safety Council. Working with stakeholders across the automotive industry, Euro NCAP has been a catalyst for significant and accelerated vehicle safety improvements. Collaboration has been key to our success and I would take this opportunity to thank all of those in the auto industry and road safety community that have made it possible."

About the Automotive Safety Council

The ASC is the trade association of the leading automotive suppliers of Active, Passive, Autonomous, Child and Interiors safety products. ASC's mission is to improve the safety of people throughout the world through the development, production and implementation of the latest automotive safety equipment by preventing accidents, protecting occupants and pedestrians when in a collision and to notify emergency responders after the collision. www.automotivesafetycouncil.org

About Euro NCAP



Euro NCAP organises crash tests on new vehicles and provides motoring consumers with a realistic and independent assessment of the safety performance of some of the most popular cars sold in Europe.

www.euroncap.com

