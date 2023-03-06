ASCAP CHAMPIONS EMERGING TALENT AT SXSW 2023 WITH ON THE COME UP: SXSW EDITION SHOWCASE AND SXSW SONG CAMP

NEW YORK, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASCAP, the only U.S. performance rights organization (PRO) that operates as a not-for-profit, hits South by Southwest (SXSW) 2023 in Austin, TX with two events dedicated to supporting emerging music creators and a SXSW kickoff event panel slot:

Digilogue X Dolby Panel: Artistrepreneurship

Tuesday, March 14, 1PM - 2PM

Brazos Hall, 204 East 4th Street, Suite 700 in Austin

ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Director Jason Reddick leads the "Artistpreneurship" panel at the Digilogue X Dolby SXSW Kickoff Event. The session will offer insight on how artists can succeed on the business side of their career, including how to navigate the landscape of revenue streams and resources and still be creative in the process. Panelists will discuss the ways artists can be successful entrepreneurs in the modern music business and include:

JR Mckee (CEO at MPR Global)

Kayvan Daragheh (Director of A&R at Genius)

Erinn Knight (President & Co- Founder at Build Your Own Dreams)

(President & Co- Founder at Build Your Own Dreams) AMEA (Artist)

Jason Reddick (Director at ASCAP), moderator

Admission is free and more information can be found here .

On the Come Up - SXSW Edition

Thursday, March 16 at 8PM

Half Step, 75 ½ Rainey Street in Austin

ASCAP hosts a SXSW version of its popular On the Come Up showcase at Half Step in Austin. On the Come Up is ASCAP's platform for rising R&B and hip-hop artists, songwriters and producers. The long-running showcase has its roots in an ASCAP newsletter that helped introduce the music industry to chart-topping artists including Miguel, Inayah, Jessie Reyez, Fetty Wap, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Tierra Whack, Jonathan McReynolds, Blxst, DaniLeigh, Rico Nasty and Dreezy.

The On the Come Up: SXSW Edition lineup features five up-and-coming artists soon to be on playlists everywhere:

Akeem Ali

Ashoka

Badda TD

evrYwhr

Moxie Knox

DJ C. Devone will host and keep the music going in between sets. Admission to the showcase is free with a SXSW badge or wristband.

SXSW Songs 2023

ASCAP is also a presenting sponsor of the SXSW Songs 2023 writing camp which takes place from March 14 - 16. The pop song camp was created for established producers, songwriters and artists with commercial co-writing credits. It brings together a curated group of 15 - 20 songwriters from all over the world for a three-day collaboration to create new hit songs and wraps up with an official listening party on Friday, March 17. Other sponsors include VEVA Sound and American Songwriter.

SXSW Songs Listening Party

Friday, March 17 from 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM

The British Music Embassy

The Courtyard, 208 West 4th Street in Austin

The SXSW Songs Listening Party invites SXSW attendees to the playback of songs created during the camp. Participating producers, songwriters and advisors share their experiences from the camp and discuss the current state of songwriting with SXSW attendees.

Admission to the party is free with a SXSW badge or wristband. A Spotify playlist of cuts from previous SXSW songwriting camps can be found at https://open.spotify.com/playlist/6OhdYXuCSvyfDupnm9zdcx?si=f22fa239a7444333 .

For more information on ASCAP at SXSW, visit: www.ascap.com/sxsw23 .

SOURCE ASCAP