ASCAP Emmy Nominees Ingrid Michaelson, Siddhartha Khosla And David Dabbon To Headline Final Week Of ASCAP Presents SPF (Summer Performance Festival) On August 27

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the 2020 Emmy season, The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) has extended ASCAP Presents SPF (Summer Performance Festival), its summer festival-inspired performance playlist series, for a special Emmys-themed edition. Featuring ASCAP members Ingrid Michaelson, Siddhartha Khosla and David Dabbon, the August 27 lineup will close out the summer programming with performances of their nominated works.

As nominees in the category of "Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics," Michaelson will perform "Build It Up" from streaming sensation Little Fires Everywhere, Khosla will serenade listeners with a performance of "Memorized" from hit television series This Is Us and Dabbon will share a rendition of "Eat Sh!t, Bob" in a video clip from Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

This year's Emmy nominees include 19 ASCAP members: Ólafur Arnalds (STEF), Danny Bensi, Adam Wayne Blackstone, Sheila E., Antonio Gambale (APRA), Jimmy Jam, Amanda Jones, Terry Lewis, Daniel Palladino, Martin Phipps (PRS), Lenny Pickett, Trent Reznor, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Isabella Summers (PRS), Pinar Toprak and Kamasi Washington.

ASCAP Presents SPF premiered on August 6 and has featured exclusive performances from established and emerging ASCAP songwriters and artists from top publishers including Sony/ATV Music Publishing, Universal Music Publishing Group and Warner Chappell Music. Previous performances from Chris DeStefano, Gizzle, Sebastián Yatra, Amy Wadge, Alyssa Bonagura, ROE, GALE, LIIV and EZI are available on-demand at www.ascap.com/spf , on YouTube and @ASCAP on social media with the hashtag #ASCAPSPF.

Ingrid Michaelson

Born in New York City and raised by her mother, a sculptor, and her father, a classical composer, Ingrid Michaelson has artistry in her DNA. Michaelson's music is released on the label she founded, Cabin 24 Records, which has sold over one million albums and 10 million singles to date including the platinum "Girls Chase Boys" and "The Way I Am." In the past three years, Michaelson made her debut on the Broadway stage as Sonya in Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812, and on screen in the feature film Humor Me. In early 2019 it was announced that Michaelson will write the music and lyrics for the upcoming Broadway adaptation of the best-selling novel The Notebook. In 2020 she received her first Emmy nomination for "Best Original Music & Lyrics" for her song "Build It Up" from Hulu series Little Fires Everywhere. Beyond stage and screen, she continues to write and release her own music, most recently with Stranger Songs.

Siddhartha Khosla

Siddhartha Khosla is a two-time Emmy-nominated film and television composer, singer/songwriter and producer of the critically acclaimed band Goldspot. Khosla received Emmy nominations in 2020 for "Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics" for his original song "Memorized" (shared with Dawes' Taylor Goldsmith) and in 2019 for "Outstanding Music Composition For a Series" for his work on NBC's Golden Globe and Emmy-winning drama series This Is Us. He has the distinction of being the first South Asian person to be nominated in the Primetime Emmy score and song categories. After playing in a hugely powerful montage to end the episode, "Memorized" skyrocketed to the #1 spot on the Billboard soundtrack song charts and #13 overall. Khosla also co-composed the hit song, "We Can Always Come Back To This" for the show, which ranked #12 overall and #1 in the Billboard Blues charts for four consecutive weeks. His original songs "Invisible Ink" and "We Can Always Come Back To This" also earned Guild of Music Supervisors Award nominations for "Best Song/Recording for Television." Khosla's other credits include Marvel's Runaways, Hulu's Looking for Alaska, Disney+ series' Love, Victor, Netflix's hip-hop-themed feature Beats and more.

David Dabbon

David Dabbon is an Emmy and Grammy-nominated composer, arranger and orchestrator. He earned his Emmy nomination for composing the music to the song "Eat Sh!t, Bob!" which aired on HBO's award-winning Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. On Broadway, Dabbon's work has been heard as dance arranger for the Tony-nominated musical adaptation of Beetlejuice and the celebrated musical comedy Disaster! He also provided additional orchestrations for the Broadway bio-musical Sondheim on Sondheim (Grammy nomination). Dabbon earned his master of music degree in choral conducting from Carnegie Mellon University (under the tutelage of Dr. Robert Page) and a self-defined bachelor of music degree from The Hartt School.

To catch up on the latest ASCAP Presents SPF programming, visit www.ascap.com/spf .

About ASCAP

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) is a professional membership organization of songwriters, composers and music publishers of every kind of music. ASCAP's mission is to license and promote the music of its members and foreign affiliates, obtain fair compensation for the public performance of their works and to distribute the royalties that it collects based upon those performances. ASCAP members write the world's best-loved music and ASCAP has pioneered the efficient licensing of that music to hundreds of thousands of enterprises who use it to add value to their business - from bars, restaurants and retail, to radio, TV and cable, to Internet, mobile services and more. The ASCAP license offers an efficient solution for businesses to legally perform ASCAP music while respecting the right of songwriters and composers to be paid fairly. With more than 750,000 members representing more than 11.5 million copyrighted works, ASCAP is the worldwide leader in performance royalties, service and advocacy for songwriters and composers, and the only American performing rights organization (PRO) owned and governed by its writer and publisher members. Learn more and stay in touch at www.ascap.com , on Twitter and Instagram @ASCAP and on Facebook .

SOURCE ASCAP

Related Links

http://www.ascap.com

