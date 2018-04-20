ASCAP Names Nicholas Lehman As Chief Strategy & Digital Officer

Matthews commented: "ASCAP is driving innovation through strategic partnerships and digital product development to move the entire industry toward data alignment and better services to music creators and our industry stakeholders. Nick's track record of launching, scaling and transforming converged media and technology companies through product innovation and strategic alliances makes him a perfect fit for ASCAP's transformation agenda. I am thrilled that he will be part of our executive leadership team."

Commenting on his post at ASCAP, Lehman said: "The ASCAP repertory of music is not only an enormously positive force in our culture, but it is a major catalyst for driving the growth and success of virtually every media platform. I am excited to help lead ASCAP into new areas, technologies and partnerships that will support our members and help them thrive in the future."

Nicholas Lehman most recently worked as Chief Strategy Officer for TEGNA, where he was responsible for guiding the media company's vision, cultivating strategic partnerships, incubating new businesses, and driving innovation initiatives throughout all areas of the company.

Prior to TEGNA, Lehman was President of Digital for NBCUniversal. During his tenure, he oversaw and transformed a portfolio of the company's native digital businesses, including Fandango, and launched a series of new convergent media brands for NBCUniversal.

Before joining NBCUniversal, Lehman served as CEO of Plum TV and as COO of Programming for IAC. He also held several executive roles at MTV Networks, where he oversaw digital strategy and operations and launched multiple new businesses in the digital music, mobile, gaming, and social media spaces.

Lehman has an MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and an undergraduate degree from Brown University. He and his wife, Tracy, have two children.

