ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Presents Annual "On the Come Up" Showcase Featuring Hip-Hop And R&B's Rising Stars On @ASCAP Social Media, September 8 - 10

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) announces that their annual ASCAP Rhythm & Soul "On the Come Up" showcase, highlighting the hottest hip-hop and R&B artists on the rise, debuts tomorrow, September 8 through Friday, September 10. During the virtual showcase, ASCAP will premiere never-before-seen exclusive video performances from a lineup of up-and-coming music stars recognized for their musical talent. Performances will be rolled out over the three days on Instagram at handles @ASCAP and @ASCAPUrban and be featured on the ASCAP website along with interviews with each "On the Come Up" songwriter.

"On the Come Up" supports the careers of ASCAP's rising songwriters, producers and artists. The showcase evolved from a newsletter that helped introduce the music industry to chart-topping artists including Miguel, DeJ Loaf, Jessie Reyez, Fetty Wap, Tasha Cobbs, Mike Will, Tierra Whack, and Eric Bellinger.

The complete lineup for the 2021 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul "On the Come Up" Showcase is as follows:

Inayah, @inayah (Instagram)

A musical trailblazer and viral sensation, multifaceted singer-songwriter Inayah is not one to fall under pressure. Writing smash hits and pushing positive female narratives through her music, the EMPIRE partner is making a name for herself with "Best Thing" and "Suga Daddy" from her debut album S.O.L.A.R. The R&B singer first earned recognition through her viral rendition of Ella Mai's "Boo'd Up," which garnered her a massive following and brought multiple record label offers. Inayah once again blessed the masses with her distinctive lyrics and sound in 2021 in her opening single "Fallin." She followed that in May 2021 with the single "What Are We." With a background in gospel music, the Houston native began her musical career at a very young age, performing in multiple competitions and talent shows throughout her hometown. Inspired by the likes of Anita Baker, Johnnie Taylor, Aretha Franklin, and The Clark Sisters, it didn't take long before she discovered her love for performing and began the journey to earn her rightful spot in the industry.

Savannah Ré, @savannahre (Instagram)

2021 JUNO Award winner for Traditional R&B/Soul Recording of the Year and two-time JUNO nominee Savannah Ré has become one of R&B's brightest new voices by creating music with an unyielding intention: to craft songs that forfeit polished stories for authentic ones. A highly skilled songwriter, the Toronto-based artist developed an acumen for an arrestingly honest style of self-reflection that's the mark of music's elite. Delivered with honey-hued vocals sung over patient, golden melodies with heady, circular beats, her music is mesmerizing in its celestial fluidity as it provides space for her voice to take center stage. It's this carefully refined formula for songwriting that brought Savannah Ré to the attention of her future mentor, Grammy Award-winning producer Boi-1da, and made her a go-to collaborator for R&B's upper echelon, including Babyface, Normani and Wondagurl. In addition to opening for artists like TLC and for Jessie Reyez's "Being Human On Tour" 30-date North American tour, Savannah Ré has also participated in exclusive writing sessions such as the Keep Cool/RCA writing camp and Amazon's all-female creative camp for Wondagurl's debut album.

City Rominiecki @cityrominiecki (Instagram)

City Rominiecki has had no shortage of catchy hooks and noteworthy collaborations with artists such as Lil Wayne, Usher, Ty Dolla $ign, Sevyn Streeter, Kodie Shane and on IDK's single "Keto," produced by The Neptunes. A talented underground rapper, singer and songwriter, Rominiecki hails from uptown Philadelphia, where he grew up to the sounds of Frankie Beverly & Maze, Lauryn Hill and T-Pain. This influenced his unique sound and helped shape his storytelling abilities. City's melodic voice, original flow and caption-worthy hooks blend with his verses, giving each and every song an undeniable replay value.

Ashoka, @ashoka.kdm (Instagram)

Ashoka is a hip-hop/R&B artist from Rockland County, New York. A rapper, singer and songwriter, Ashoka is a triple threat when it comes to crafting deliberate melodies, lyrics and stories that convey the precise nuances of the human experience. The leader of the Kingdom Is Yours collective, Ashoka lives by the motto "this is your kingdom," a reminder that regardless of the situation, you can conquer and be king of anything that comes your way. His single "No Stress" was featured as Song of the Week on Ebro's Apple Music Beats 1 Radio show, and featured in publications like BET, HotNewHipHop, Lyrical Lemonade, Rap Nation, DJ Booth, MTV News, ELEVATOR, Hip Hop DX and many more. "No Stress" also garnered the attention of multi-platinum producer Mustard who signed Ashoka to his 10 Summers record label in the summer of 2017 for a two-year development deal. Ashoka is now gearing up to release new music over the coming months.

The 2021 ASCAP "On The Come Up" Showcase can be viewed on @ASCAP and @ASCAPUrban Instagram, YouTube channel and the ASCAP website at www.ascap.com/otcu2021.

About ASCAP

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) is a professional membership organization of songwriters, composers and music publishers of every kind of music. ASCAP's mission is to license and promote the music of its members and foreign affiliates, obtain fair compensation for the public performance of their works and to distribute the royalties that it collects based upon those performances. ASCAP members write the world's best-loved music and ASCAP has pioneered the efficient licensing of that music to hundreds of thousands of enterprises who use it to add value to their business - from bars, restaurants and retail, to radio, TV and cable, to Internet, mobile services and more. The ASCAP license offers an efficient solution for businesses to legally perform ASCAP music while respecting the right of songwriters and composers to be paid fairly. With more than 825,000 members representing more than 16 million copyrighted works, ASCAP is the worldwide leader in performance royalties, service and advocacy for songwriters and composers, and the only American performing rights organization (PRO) owned and governed by its writer and publisher members. Learn more and stay in touch at www.ascap.com, on Twitter and Instagram @ASCAP and on Facebook.

