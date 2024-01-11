Ascen and Loxo Unveil End-to-End Platform for Contract Staffing

BOSTON, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascen , a Y Combinator-funded back office platform for contract staffing, today announced its strategic partnership with Loxo, the #1 Talent Intelligence Platform for managing the full recruitment life cycle, unveiling their fully integrated platform for staffing firms to seamlessly manage their contract placements.

Ascen's complete integration with Loxo enables recruiters and staffing firms to instantly sync data from their Loxo Applicant Tracking System (ATS) with Ascen's contract staffing management platform. Traditionally, staffing firms have worked with multiple "front office" tools for recruiting candidates before manually importing candidate and job data into their "back office" systems for handling compliance, payroll and invoicing. The Loxo/Ascen integration fully automates such workflows, saving recruiters time and removing the risk of error from manual data entry, while providing management teams with real-time visibility into their operations.

Francis Larson, CEO of Ascen, remarked on the collaboration, "We were impressed by how innovative Loxo's platform is and were taken aback after seeing how frequently they were winning head-to-head against the legacy ATS players and growing their market share. Now, with the integration into Ascen, Loxo's customers have a complete solution for contract staffing to include onboarding, compliance, time tracking, payroll, and invoicing." Noting that the integration went live in production in 2023 with a dozen customers, Larson added, "The customers love it. It has unlocked efficiencies and drastically simplified their operations compared to their previous ATS and back-office suppliers."

Matt Chambers, CEO of Loxo, echoed his excitement about the partnership. "We've built Loxo to be a global leader in recruitment software. With the Ascen integration, we provide a complete back-office solution for customers that are planning to grow their contract staffing service offerings or for staffing firms seeking to move off of their legacy ATS to our Talent Intelligence Platform. This strategic partnership with Ascen will allow our customers to have everything they need to win in the massive, $150B+ U.S. contract recruitment space."

About Loxo

Loxo is the #1 Talent Intelligence Platform and global leader in recruiting software. Loxo was designed to manage the full recruitment life cycle through a single system-of-record software platform, and replaces the legacy Applicant Tracking System. The platform includes a best-in-class ATS, an AI-driven Recruiting CRM, a multi-channel outbound campaign product, a people and company search engine of over 1.2 billion people and millions of organizations, with verified contact information including mobile phone, personal and work emails, and instant AI sourcing, ranking and matching. All of these market-leading products are designed to work seamlessly together in one unified end-to-end workflow. More than 13,200 Executive Search, RPO, professional recruitment and staffing teams across the globe are using Loxo. Learn more at https://loxo.co/

About Ascen

Ascen is a back office platform for contract staffing, enabling staffing firms to focus on delivering great service to their clients and candidates. Ascen offers both software and employer of record (EOR) services for staffing firms that include onboarding, compliance, time tracking, payroll, and invoicing. Ascen was founded in 2018 and is backed by Y Combinator and other world-class investors. Learn more at https://ascen.com

